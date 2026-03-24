Greenenergybreaks - American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Highlights Participation In Global Energy And Hydrogen Research Events

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) American Fusion (OTC: AMFN) is participating in key industry events, including the 17th International Workshop on Anomalies in Hydrogen Loaded Metals (IWAHLM-17), held March 24-26, 2026 in Bergamo, Italy, and the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC), taking place March 22-26, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. The engagements bring together researchers, engineers and industry participants focused on hydrogen-metal systems, power electronics and advanced energy technologies, and are part of the company's ongoing efforts to remain involved in technical discussions, monitor developments across related fields and build relationships within the broader energy and infrastructure ecosystem.

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About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. Following its previously announced merger with Kepler, the Company has changed its name and is operating under the American Fusion brand. The Company's strategy is centered on building a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy platform supported by proprietary technology, disciplined intellectual property development, and long-term commercial deployment objectives. For more information about American Fusion, please visit: americanfusionenergy

About Kepler Fusion Technologies

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy technology company developing the Texatron(TM) aneutronic fusion platform. Kepler's technology is designed to support modular, infrastructure-grade deployment for industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications. The Company's development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation. Kepler Fusion Technologies operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies and its Texatron(TM) platform, please visit:

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