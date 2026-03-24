Biomednewsbreaks Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC) To Present Deciparticle Platform And Pipeline At BIO-Europe Spring 2026

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCQB: OTLC) announced that its subsidiary Sapu Nano will present its Deciparticle (TM) nanomedicine platform and clinical pipeline at BIO-Europe Spring 2026 on March 25, where it has been selected as a presenting company. The company will highlight its next-generation drug delivery technology along with two lead candidates, Sapu003 (Everolimus for Injection), currently in Phase 1 trials, and Sapu006 (Docetaxel for Injection), entering Phase 1, as it seeks strategic partnerships to advance development and commercialization.

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About Sapu Nano

Sapu Nano is a biotechnology company developing next-generation nanomedicine platforms to improve drug delivery, enhance therapeutic index, and unlock new clinical potential for established and novel therapeutics, with a primary focus in oncology.

About Oncotelic

Oncotelic (f/k/a Mateon Therapeutics, Inc.), was formed in the State of New York in 1988 as OXiGENE, Inc., was reincorporated in the State of Delaware in 1992, and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in 2016, and Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Oncotelic is seeking to leverage its deep expertise in oncology drug development to improve treatment outcomes and survival of cancer patients with a special emphasis on rare pediatric cancers. Oncotelic has rare pediatric designation for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (“DIPG”) through OT-101 through its 45% joint venture, GMP Bio, melanoma (through CA4P) and its wholly owned subsidiary Sapu, and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (“AML” through OXi 4503). Oncotelic also acquired PointR Data Inc. in November 2019 to build an AI driven biotechnology company. Further, Oncotelic acquired AL-101, during the 4th quarter of 2021, for the intranasal delivery of apomorphine. We intend to develop AL-101 for the treatment of Parkinson Disease, erectile dysfunction, female sexual disorder and hypoactive sexual desire disorder. All these ailments have a very large population suffering from them and there is a need for treatments for each. For more information on AL-101, refer to our 2024 Annual Report on form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025.

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