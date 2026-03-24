Defensenewsbreaks Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Signs MOU With Vulcan Elements To Develop Rare Earth Magnet Supply Chain

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Ucore Rare Metals (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) announced it has executed a memorandum of understanding dated March 16, 2026 with Vulcan Elements Inc. to collaborate on developing a domestic rare earth magnet supply chain for defense and commercial applications, with plans for Ucore to supply NdPr oxide and Dy oxides at commercial scale beginning in 2027. The collaboration links Ucore's separation platform in Ontario and planned Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex with Vulcan's North Carolina manufacturing operations, as both companies work toward advancing production, technical specifications and a longer-term commercial supply agreement.

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About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the US State of Louisiana, subsequent SMCs in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA (“ Bokan“).

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol“UCU” and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX(R) Best Market under the ticker symbol“UURAF.”

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to UURAF are available in the company's newsroom at

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