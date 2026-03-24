Drone Shot Down Near Erbil Airport, Iraqi Officials Say

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Air defence systems operated by coalition forces have intercepted a drone targeting an airport in northern Iraq, according to security sources.

Officials in the Kurdistan region said the unmanned aircraft was shot down before it could reach Erbil International Airport.

They added that the incident caused no casualties or damage to airport facilities.

The attempted attack comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with Kurdistan authorities reporting a series of drone strikes attributed to Iran in recent weeks.

Coalition forces have not yet issued a formal statement on the interception, but the use of air defence systems highlights ongoing security concerns around key infrastructure in northern Iraq.