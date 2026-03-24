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Oman, EU Hold Talks On Easing Regional Tensions
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Oman's foreign minister and a senior European Union envoy to the Gulf have discussed ways to reduce tensions and halt ongoing conflict in the region, amid growing concerns over stability bin Hamad Al Busaidi met with Luigi Di Maio in Muscat on Tuesday, where talks focused on the broader impact of regional conflicts to officials, the talks addressed the fallout of continued fighting on national security, as well as its implications for international shipping routes and global energy supplies sides stressed the importance of aligning regional and international efforts to manage the crisis, highlighting the need to strengthen dialogue and pursue peaceful and lawful solutions also underlined the urgency of de-escalation through a cessation of military operations, while reaffirming the importance of adhering to international law and humanitarian principles, including respect for national sovereignty meeting comes as diplomatic efforts intensify to contain instability across the Gulf and surrounding regions.
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