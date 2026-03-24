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Lebanon Withdraws Approval Of Iranian Ambassador, Demands Departure


2026-03-24 02:03:28
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Lebanon has declared Iranian ambassador-designate 'persona non grata' and ordered his departure, in a sharp escalation of tensions between the two countries a statement on Tuesday, the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it has withdrawn its recognition of Mohammad Reza Sheibani as ambassador and demanded that he leave the country by Sunday Ministry added it had summoned Lebanon's Ambassador to Iran Ahmad Sweidan for consultations, citing what it described as Tehran's violation of diplomatic norms and established protocols move comes amid a broader regional trend, with several countries also asking Iranian diplomatic staff to leave their territories and declaring them unwelcome.

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Gulf Times

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