Setting The Nordic Standard: How Castellum's Decade Of WELL Leadership Culminated In A Triple WELL Certified Platinum Milestone

MENAFN - 3BL) Castellum, a leading commercial property company in the Nordic region, has consistently set a bold benchmark for what advancing human health and well-being looks like in buildings and within organizational strategy. Their journey with the WELL Standard (WELL) began as early adopters, demonstrating a long-term commitment that has since scaled to an industry-defining portfolio.

The company's initial engagement with WELL began in 2017 as part of their vision to set expectations that go far beyond the norm, and to create workplaces where people and enterprises thrive. Castellum's mission to develop healthy, sustainable workplaces led to the enrollment of nine individual assets through 2021 and achievement of initial milestones like Gold level WELL Core and WELL Certifications. In 2021, this commitment deepened, with Castellum making a strategic shift to integrate WELL into their annual report.1 This was quickly followed by enrolling 37 properties across Sweden into IWBI's WELL at scale portfolio program, a commitment that expanded to Denmark and Finland in 2022.

Castellum's strategic integration of health and well-being across its property portfolio and within its own business has driven continuous elevated performance, yielding significant results. In 2023, their Eden in Hyllie project achieved Platinum level WELL Core Certification, and 7stjärnan in Malmö followed in 2025. Castellum's evolution is a powerful example for how long-term portfolio integration and a health-first mindset can be woven into core business strategy.

This pioneering journey recently culminated in a remarkable set of achievements at their 7stjärnan property in Malmö, Sweden, which now stands as a triple WELL Certified Platinum milestone:

The Base Building: Achieved WELL Core Certification at the Platinum level in 2025 The Anchor Tenant: E.ON achieved WELL Certified Platinum for their Nordic headquarters within the same building shortly thereafter. The Owner-Occupier: Most recently, in 2026, Castellum's own regional office within the building also achieved WELL Certified Platinum.

The success of 7stjärnan is rooted in collaboration. The pathway began in 2019 when Castellum and E.ON aligned early, utilizing the Interiors + Base Buildings alignment tool to ensure seamless coordination across the separate certification efforts.

Lina Brömer, Castellum project manager for 7stjärnan, said:“This is one of the larger projects we have carried out within Castellum, where we have not only certified the building itself but also the office spaces. It has been incredibly exciting to follow the project from the very beginning and to work together with so many dedicated partners. It is therefore particularly rewarding that Castellum in this case is also one of the tenants, and that the project has resulted in three WELL certifications: one for the building, one for E.ON's office and one for Castellum's own office. It has truly been a joint effort with high ambitions from property owners, contractors and tenants alike.”

The 7stjärnan building is located in Nyhamnen, a sustainable city district designed with resident and visitor experience at the forefront. The influence of WELL extends beyond the building itself; anchor tenant E.ON shared that the process has influenced their workplace strategy and has led to a more active promotion of well-being to coworkers, by highlighting existing health and well-being-related policies and roles. The building has also received BREEAM-SE Outstanding and was a finalist for the Sweden Green Building Council's Sustainable Building Award.

Reflecting on these achievements, Eleftherios Zacharakis, Manager of Client Success, EMEA Region at IWBI, remarked,“I'm proud to have been involved in the early advisory stages of this project before joining IWBI, and it's inspiring to see how Castellum continues to embed WELL across their portfolio at scale.”

Castellum's persistent effort and inspiring outcomes have set the bar, proving that a comprehensive approach to well-being is the future of leadership in the real estate sector in the Nordics and beyond.

(1) Castellum 2024 Annual Report, April 8, 2025: