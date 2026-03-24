Two Uavs Slam Into Kirkuk, Al Muthanna Provinces, No Casualties Reported: Iraq
Baghdad: Two unmanned aerial vehicles crashed in Iraq, authorities said, with no human casualties or material damage reported.
A security source said Tuesday a booby-trapped drone was found near a power station in the southwest of Kirkuk Province and another one in Al Muthanna Province in the country's south.
Over the past weeks, Iraq has come under a flurry of Iranian drone attacks, with the vast majority of them targeting Western interests in Baghdad, while others struck service facilities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.
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