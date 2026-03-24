Qatar Extends Condolences To UAE Over Martyrdom Of Civilian Contractor In Its Armed Forces During Routine Mission In Bahrain Following Iranian Attack

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expressed its sincere condolences and deep sympathy to the sisterly United Arab Emirates on the martyrdom of a civilian contractor in its armed forces, during a routine mission in the Kingdom of Bahrain, following an Iranian missile attack that targeted the Kingdom on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Qatar's full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and its support for all measures they take to safeguard their sovereignty and security.

The Ministry also extended its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and expressed its wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured personnel of the UAE Ministry of Defense and the Bahrain Defense Force.