Amir Receives Phone Call From President Of Slovenia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call on Tuesday from the President of the Republic of Slovenia HE Nataša Pirc Musar.

At the outset of the call, Her Excellency the President of Slovenia extended her sincere congratulations to HH the Amir on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, wishing him continued health and well-being, and further progress and prosperity for the Qatari people.

Her Excellency also expressed her sincere condolences and sympathy to HH the Amir and the people of Qatar over the martyrs of the helicopter crash involving the Qatari Armed Forces in the country's territorial waters.

During the call, the President inquired about the situation in the State of Qatar, expressing her satisfaction with the measures taken by the country to ensure its security, stability, and the safety of citizens and residents.

She also affirmed her country's full solidarity with Qatar and its strong condemnation of the Iranian aggression, particularly the targeting of infrastructure, especially in the energy sector.

The President further commended Qatar's active role in mediation and the peaceful resolution of conflicts, both regionally and internationally, praising its efforts in promoting security and stability.

For his part, HH the Amir expressed his appreciation and thanks to the President of Slovenia for her sincere sentiments and condolences, as well as for her solidarity and support for the State of Qatar, commending her country's position and its condemnation of the blatant Iranian aggression.

The call also underscored the importance of de-escalation and prioritizing diplomatic solutions and dialogue, in a manner that enhances security and stability in the region and preserves regional and international peace.