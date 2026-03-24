Qatar Civil Defense Holds Workshops On Emergency Safety For Educational Institutions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Civil Defense is holding awareness workshops on emergency safety guidelines for staff in educational institutions across Qatar.

The four-day workshops convene at the Officers Club with the participation of almost 1,200 school managers and their deputies, alongside security and safety officers of both genders at public and private institutions, the Directorate said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement added that the events focus on safety and precautionary evacuation guidelines in times of contingencies and extraordinary circumstances as an integrated reference for traditional evacuation measures.

The workshops primarily aim to unify response procedures when alerts are received via the National Alert System and regulate evacuation and shelter operations to ensure the safety of students, as well as the educational and administrative workforce.

Overall, the statement noted that such workshops address preventive alert levels and mechanisms for handling the National Alert System, along with the roles undertaken by safety officers.