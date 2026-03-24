The ministry's statement read:“On the occasion of Eid and based on a request for mercy and pardon from the respected leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the detainee's family requested his release. The honorable Supreme Court deemed his previous imprisonment sufficient, and today he was handed over to his family in Kabul.”

The MoFA added that the IEA took this step on humanitarian grounds and in goodwill, believing such measures can help strengthen trust between countries.

The ministry also expressed hope that both nations will resolve remaining issues through understanding and constructive dialogue.

The MoFA thanked the United Arab Emirates for facilitating and cooperating in this matter.

It is worth noting that Afghanistan's Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, also met today in Kabul with former US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, UAE Ambassador to Kabul Saif Al Katbi and“Lee,” a family member of Dennis Coyle.

sa