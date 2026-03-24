Dialog Surpasses 800 5G Sites Accelerating Sri Lanka Digital Future

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka's #1 connectivity provider, has announced the expansion of its 5G network to over 800 live sites spanning 24 districts, reinforcing its commitment to accelerating nationwide digital transformation through sustained investment in next-generation connectivity. Building on the commercial launch of Dialog 5G Ultra with over 220 sites serving more than 1.5 million subscribers, the network has now expanded rapidly, extending coverage to new districts including Ratnapura, Monaragala, Badulla, Vavuniya, Polonnaruwa, Hambantota, Mullaitivu and Kegalle, marking the fastest 5G network growth in Sri Lanka.

Customers can also experience the power of 5G innovations firsthand at dedicated Experience Zones located at the Dialog Iconic Head Office, the World Trade Centre (WTC), and the Kandy Dialog Experience Centre. The Iconic Centre features 5G Powered VR Cycling, a 5G Smart City demonstration, and a 5G Powered AI Portrait experience, while the WTC Outlet offers a 5G Powered AI Portrait experience and the Kandy experience store showcases 5G Powered VR Cycling.

Commenting, Lasantha Theverapperuma, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Dialog Axiata PLC said,“Expanding our 5G network to over 800 sites within 3 months of launch reflects Dialog's unwavering commitment to driving Sri Lanka's digital future. As the pioneer of 2G, 3G, 4G and now 5G in the country, we continue to invest in transformative technologies that empower consumers, enterprises and industries, ensuring inclusive, future-ready connectivity for all Sri Lankans.”

With this milestone, Dialog further strengthens its leadership in next-generation connectivity, reiterating its role as the trailblazer in introducing advanced mobile technologies to Sri Lanka and enabling richer digital lifestyles, enterprise innovation, and sustainable national development through world-class infrastructure and continued investment. Customers with 5G-enabled smartphones are invited to experience Sri Lanka's largest and fastest-growing 5G network.