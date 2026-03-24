KKR Retire Jersey No.12 As A Tribute To Retired Star Andre Russell

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, March 24 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have decided to retire jersey number 12 as a tribute to the legendary all-rounder Andre Russell, the West Indian star they have lovingly designated as the Eternal Knight, for his yeoman service to the Indian Premier League (IPL) side.

The three-time champions made the special announcement at their preseason event - Knights Unplugged 3.0 – on Tuesday evening.

Andre Russell, who has returned to the KKR setup as a 'power coach' ahead of the new season, had a distinguished 12-year tenure with the Kolkata Knight Riders, representing the franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2014 to 2025.

With his iconic hairstyle and incredible prowess on the cricket field, the West Indian went on to become one of KKR's most prominent players, playing a significant role in helping them secure two IPL titles (2014, 2024).

Russell featured in 140 IPL matches for KKR, scoring 2,651 runs at a strike rate of 174.17 and picking 123 wickets. He is only the second all-rounder in the IPL to register more than 2000 runs and 100 wickets. His power-packed performances also earned him the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament in 2019, where he amassed 510 runs at a staggering strike rate of 204.81 and an average of 56.66.

The two-time ICC Men's T20 World Cup winner (2012 and 2016) also holds the best bowling figures for a KKR bowler in IPL history, registering 5 for 15 against the Mumbai Indians in the 2021 edition. His 122 wickets for the franchise make him the second-most successful bowler in their history, only second to Sunil Narine (192 wickets).

Speaking on the occasion, Venky Mysore, Chief Executive Officer, Kolkata Knight Riders, said,“We've had a long association with Andre Russell, not just with KKR but also on a personal level. On the field, he has given us so many reasons to celebrate his performances over the years. He always wore the number 12 proudly, and the number is so unique to Dre Russ that we wanted to share a fitting tribute. So, in the Knight Riders tradition of starting a new legacy, we'd like to retire this number for KKR in his honour.”

Sharing his thoughts, an emotional Kolkata Knight Riders Power Coach Andre Russell, said,“It has been over a decade of amazing achievements with this franchise, and I got a bit emotional watching the video. To be a part of two championship-winning teams with KKR, and to see what it means to everyone, that's an amazing feeling. When you win a World Cup, that feels special, but when you win the IPL, it's something different. I just want to say thanks to this franchise for making this journey so special for me.”