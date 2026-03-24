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'I Can Only Imagine 2' Available Now On Premium Digital
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- The music that inspired millions continues its journey in an uplifting new chapter of faith, friendship, and second chances. I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2 arrives on Premium Digital and Premium Video on Demand beginning March 24 from Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company.
When hopeful newcomer Tim Timmons (Milo Ventimiglia, known for“This Is Us”) joins the band MercyMe on their largest tour to date, he brings a fresh sense of gratitude to Bart Millard's (John Michael Finley) life through their unexpected friendship. Starring John Michael Finley, Milo Ventimiglia, Sophie Skelton, Arielle Kebbel, with Trace Adkins, and Dennis Quaid. I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2 is available to rent via Premium Video on Demand and to buy via Premium Electronic Sell Thru on participating digital platforms where movies are purchased, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google TV, YouTube, and more.
Starring
John Michael Finley, Milo Ventimiglia, Sophie Skelton, Arielle Kebbel, Sammy Dell, with Trace Adkins, and Dennis Quaid
Directed by
Andrew Erwin and Brent McCorkle
Written by
Brent McCorkle
Produced by
Kevin Downes, Andrew Erwin, Cindy Bond, Bart Millard, Daryl Lefever, Joshua Walsh
Synopsis
After the breakout success of the song“I Can Only Imagine,” MercyMe's Bart Millard (John Michael Finley) has it all – until fame starts to cost him what matters most. When hopeful newcomer Tim Timmons (Milo Ventimiglia,“This Is Us”) joins the band for their biggest tour yet, he unknowingly brings a renewed gratitude to Bart's life. Based on the true story behind the hit single“Even If,” I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2 is the inspiring next chapter of faith, family, and finding God in the fire.
Lionsgate presents a Kingdom Story Company production, in association with Mission Pictures International.
For interviews and press inquiries, contact: Shanon Stowe,...
Program Information:
Title Copyright: I Can Only Imagine 2 © 2026, Artwork & Supplementary Materials ®, TM & © 2026 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Type: New Release
Rating: PG for thematic material and some language
Genre: Drama, Family, Faith, Music
Closed-Captioned: English CC
Subtitles: English, Spanish
Run Time: 110 min
Aspect Ratio: 16x9 (2.39:1)
Audio: English Dolby Atmos, English 5.1 Dolby Audio, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Audio, English Descriptive Audio
Special Features Only Available on iTunes and Fandango: Audio Commentary with Producer and Lead Singer of MercyMe Bart Millard and Singer/Songwriter Tim Timmons; Audio Commentary with Writer/Co-Director Brent McCorkle and Producer/Co-Director Andrew Erwin; Making I Can Only Imagine 2; Recording at Abbey Road; Joy in the Making; Finding the Song“Even If”; Early Access Bonus Content; Deleted Scenes; Theatrical Trailer
SOCIAL MEDIA
#ICanOnlyImagine2
I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2
FB: @ICanOnlyImagineMovie
IG: @ICanOnlyImagineMovie
X (Twitter): @OnlyImagineFilm
LIONSGATE
Instagram: @Lionsgate, @LionsgateHome
Facebook: @Lionsgate
X (Twitter): @Lionsgate
YouTube: @LionsgateMovies
KINGDOM STORY COMPANY
Facebook: @KingdomStoryCompany
Instagram: @kingdomstorycompany
X (Twitter): @KingdomStoryCo
YouTube: @KingdomStoryCompany
When hopeful newcomer Tim Timmons (Milo Ventimiglia, known for“This Is Us”) joins the band MercyMe on their largest tour to date, he brings a fresh sense of gratitude to Bart Millard's (John Michael Finley) life through their unexpected friendship. Starring John Michael Finley, Milo Ventimiglia, Sophie Skelton, Arielle Kebbel, with Trace Adkins, and Dennis Quaid. I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2 is available to rent via Premium Video on Demand and to buy via Premium Electronic Sell Thru on participating digital platforms where movies are purchased, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google TV, YouTube, and more.
Starring
John Michael Finley, Milo Ventimiglia, Sophie Skelton, Arielle Kebbel, Sammy Dell, with Trace Adkins, and Dennis Quaid
Directed by
Andrew Erwin and Brent McCorkle
Written by
Brent McCorkle
Produced by
Kevin Downes, Andrew Erwin, Cindy Bond, Bart Millard, Daryl Lefever, Joshua Walsh
Synopsis
After the breakout success of the song“I Can Only Imagine,” MercyMe's Bart Millard (John Michael Finley) has it all – until fame starts to cost him what matters most. When hopeful newcomer Tim Timmons (Milo Ventimiglia,“This Is Us”) joins the band for their biggest tour yet, he unknowingly brings a renewed gratitude to Bart's life. Based on the true story behind the hit single“Even If,” I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2 is the inspiring next chapter of faith, family, and finding God in the fire.
Lionsgate presents a Kingdom Story Company production, in association with Mission Pictures International.
For interviews and press inquiries, contact: Shanon Stowe,...
Program Information:
Title Copyright: I Can Only Imagine 2 © 2026, Artwork & Supplementary Materials ®, TM & © 2026 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Type: New Release
Rating: PG for thematic material and some language
Genre: Drama, Family, Faith, Music
Closed-Captioned: English CC
Subtitles: English, Spanish
Run Time: 110 min
Aspect Ratio: 16x9 (2.39:1)
Audio: English Dolby Atmos, English 5.1 Dolby Audio, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Audio, English Descriptive Audio
Special Features Only Available on iTunes and Fandango: Audio Commentary with Producer and Lead Singer of MercyMe Bart Millard and Singer/Songwriter Tim Timmons; Audio Commentary with Writer/Co-Director Brent McCorkle and Producer/Co-Director Andrew Erwin; Making I Can Only Imagine 2; Recording at Abbey Road; Joy in the Making; Finding the Song“Even If”; Early Access Bonus Content; Deleted Scenes; Theatrical Trailer
SOCIAL MEDIA
#ICanOnlyImagine2
I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2
FB: @ICanOnlyImagineMovie
IG: @ICanOnlyImagineMovie
X (Twitter): @OnlyImagineFilm
LIONSGATE
Instagram: @Lionsgate, @LionsgateHome
Facebook: @Lionsgate
X (Twitter): @Lionsgate
YouTube: @LionsgateMovies
KINGDOM STORY COMPANY
Facebook: @KingdomStoryCompany
Instagram: @kingdomstorycompany
X (Twitter): @KingdomStoryCo
YouTube: @KingdomStoryCompany
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