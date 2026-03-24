Thor Equities Achieves Full Occupancy At Premier Southeast Industrial Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Equities Group, a global leader in real estate development, leasing, and management, is proud to announce a long-term lease with EAE USA Inc. for nearly 800,000 square feet at Gordon Logistics Center, bringing the 1M+ square foot Class A facility to full occupancy.

Located in Adairsville, Georgia, the Gordon Logistics Center meets the demands of today's industrial users with its expansive and adaptable layout, high-clearance design, extensive docking and trailer capacity, and more. Situated along the Northwest Georgia I-75 corridor, EAE USA joins Belgium-based industrial storage and automation company, Stow, at the property where both tenants will benefit from the asset's modern amenities and quick access to major transportation hubs. EAE USA is a subsidiary of global leader EAE Electric, bringing expertise in the sales, design, and technical support of advanced electrical distribution systems for industries such as data centers, construction, and healthcare.

“The full lease-up of Gordon Logistics Center reflects strong industrial demand across the Southeast and showcases the appeal of this state-of-the-art facility,” said Joe Sitt, Chairman of Thor Equities Group.“Thor's ability to deliver high-performing assets that drive long-term value for our partners is central to our mission, and we look forward to future opportunities to highlight our expertise.”

In late 2025, Thor announced a $71.7M refinancing for the Gordon Logistics Center reinforcing the firm's strategic investment approach and its strong relationships with institutional lending partners. Thor's recent activity includes a $16M financing of a trophy asset in NYC's Flatiron, as well as a $18,250,000 financing from Centennial Bank for properties located at 2724 NW 2nd Avenue and 2825 NW 2nd Avenue in Miami's Wynwood district. The sites are part of a 2-acre assemblage acquired months earlier that are zoned for up to 613,000 square feet of development.

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About Thor Equities Group: Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of industrial, laboratory, residential, office, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 20 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property's potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit .

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CONTACT: Katie Smith Thor Equities Group...