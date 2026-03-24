Leo International Precision Health AG approves cash capital increase excluding subscription rights

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Planegg / Martinsried, 24 March 2026. The management board and the supervisory board of Leo International Precision Health AG (ISIN DE0005490601, WKN 549060, ticker symbol LEOW, „Company“) resolved this afternoon to increase the Company's share capital by approximately 5 % against cash contributions through the issuance of 26,000 new no-par bearer shares of the Company (“New Shares”), utilizing a portion of the authorized capital 2025 and excluding shareholders' subscription rights (“Capital Increase”). Upon entry of the completion of the capital increase in the commercial register, the Company's share capital will increase from the current EUR 550,000.00 by EUR 26,000.00 to EUR 576,000.00.

The New Shares were subscribed exclusively by Hsiao-Hsuan“Leo” Wang, New Taipei, Taiwan, as the majority shareholder and Chair of the Supervisory Board of the Company, at a subscription price of EUR 24.00 per New Share. The subscription price is about 41 % above the closing price of the Company's shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 23 March 2026.

The gross proceeds from the capital increase amount to EUR 624,000.00. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the capital increase primarily to strengthen its equity base and for the purposes of its ongoing business operations.

Upon entry of the completion of the capital increase in the Commercial Register, the New Shares will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt (General Standard) and Düsseldorf Stock Exchange without a prospectus.

End of inside information

Contact details:

Leo International Precision Health AG

Am Klopferspitz 19

82152 Planegg / Martinsried

...

Investor and media relations:

MC Services AG

Pamela Keck, Katja Arnold, Kaja Skorka

...

Phone: +49 (0)89- 210 228-0



Important Notice:

This document and the information contained herein are for informational purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company in the United States of America (“U.S.”) or in any other jurisdiction. This publication may not be distributed, published, or disseminated in the U.S., Australia, Canada, or Japan. The Company's securities may not be offered or sold in the U.S. without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”). The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada, or Japan. There will be no public offering of the Company's shares.

The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions, and persons, who come into possession of documents or other information referred to herein, should inform themselves of and comply with such restrictions. Failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of such a jurisdiction.

End of Inside Information

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