Transgene Continues Progress To Reshape Early-Stage Cancer Treatment Through Individualized Neoantigen Therapeutic Vaccines (INTV) Backed By Financial Visibility Until Early 2028
|Transgene:
|Media:
|Investors & Analysts:
|Caroline Tosch
|Lucie Larguier
|Corporate and Scientific Communications Manager
|Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|+33 (0)3 68 33 27 38
|Nadege Bartoli
|...
| Investor Relations Analyst
and Financial Communications Officer
|MEDiSTRAVA
|+33 (0)3 88 27 91 00/03
|Frazer Hall/Sylvie Berrebi
|...
|+ 44 (0)203 928 6900
|...
About Transgene
Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company's clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of viral vector-based immunotherapeutics. TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform is the Company's lead asset, with demonstrated proof of principle in patients in the adjuvant treatment of head and neck cancers. The Company has other viral vector-based assets, including BT-001, an oncolytic virus based on the Invir® viral backbone, which is in clinical development. The Company also conducts innovative discovery and preclinical work, aimed at developing novel immunotherapies.
With Transgene's myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.
Additional information about Transgene is available at:
Follow us on social media: X: @TransgeneSA - LinkedIn: @Transgene - Bluesky: @Transgene
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Company's activities, perspectives, financial situation, results, regulatory authorities' agreement with development phases, and development. The Company's ability to commercialize its products depends on but is not limited to the following factors: positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain financing and/or partnerships for product manufacturing, development and commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risque”) section of the Universal Registration Document, available on the AMF website () or on Transgene's website (). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Appendix A: Financial Statements 2025
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET, IFRS
(in €thousands)
|Assets
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|6,656
|16,670
|Other current financial assets
|105,201
|-
|Cash, cash equivalents and other current financial assets
|111,857
|16,670
|Trade receivables
|3,649
|1,186
|Other current assets
|2,172
|2,812
|Assets available for sale
|-
|-
|Total current assets
|117,678
|20,668
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|Property, plant and equipment
|13,501
|14,293
|Intangible assets
|49
|62
|Non-current financial assets
|830
|931
|Other non-current assets
|6,768
|6,220
|Total non-current assets
|21,148
|21,506
|TOTAL ASSETS
|138,826
|42,174
|Liabilities and equity
|December 31.2025
|December 31. 2024
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Trade payables
|6,020
|9,500
|Current financial liabilities
|400
|181
|Current Provisions
|979
|726
|Other current liabilities
|4,833
|3,577
|Total current liabilities
|12,232
|13,984
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Non-current financial liabilities
|1,658
|10,215
|Employee benefits
|2,654
|2,771
|Non-current provisions
|547
|-
|Other non-current liabilities
|-
|-
|Total non-current liabilities
|4,859
|12,986
|Total current and non-current liabilities
|17,091
|26,970
|EQUITY
|Share capital
|82,256
|66,147
|Share premiums and reserves
|116,670
|89,234
|Retained earnings
|(38,989)
|(105,760)
|Profit/(loss) for the period
|(37,524)
|(33,971)
|Other comprehensive income/(loss)
|(678)
|(446)
|Total shareholder's equity
|121,735
|15,204
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|138,826
|42,174
Consolidated income statement, IFRS
(in €thousands, except for per-share data)
|December 31.2025
|December 31. 2024
|Research tax credit
|6,720
|6,046
|Revenue from collaborative and licensing agreements
|137
|35
|Other revenue
|353
|272
|Operating revenue
|7,210
|6,353
|Research and development expenses
|(33,896)
|(34,278)
|General and administrative expenses
|(7,311)
|(7,761)
|Other expenses
|(1,062)
|28
|Operating expenses
|(42,269)
|(42,011)
|Operating income/(loss)
|(35,059)
|(35,658)
|Financial income/(loss)
|(2,465)
|1,687
|Income/(loss) before tax
|(37,524)
|(33,971)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|NET INCOME/(LOSS)
|(37,524)
|(33,971)
|Basic earnings per share (€)
|(0.26)
|(0.29)
|Diluted earnings per share (€)
|(0.26)
|(0.29)
Cash Flow statement, IFRS
(in €thousands)
|December 31.2025
|December 31. 2024
|Cash flow from operating activities
|Net income/(loss)
|(37,524)
|(33,971)
|Cancellation of financial income/(loss)
|2,465
|(1,687)
|Elimination of non-cash items
|Provisions
|402
|(492)
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,326
|1,281
|Share-based payments
|922
|568
|Others
|(41)
|-
|Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities before change in working capital and other operating cash flow
|(32,451)
|(34,301)
|Change in operating working capital requirements
|Current receivables and prepaid expenses
|(2,214)
|(543)
|Research tax credit
|(559)
|7,188
|Other current assets
|405
|(685)
|Trade payables
|(3,481)
|4,911
|Prepaid income
|930
|(23)
|Other current liabilities
|324
|(95)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(37,046)
|(23,548)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|(Acquisitions)/disposals of property, plant and equipment
|(842)
|(3,066)
|(Acquisitions)/disposals of intangible assets
|-
|(9)
|(Acquisitions)/disposals of non-consolidated equity securities
|-
|-
|Disposals of other financial assets
|(105,000)
|-
|Other (acquisitions)/disposals
|(109)
|(131)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(105,951)
|(3,206)
|Cash flow from financing activities
|Net financial income/(loss) proceeds
|310
|(404)
|Gross proceeds from the issuance of shares
|105,000
|-
|Share issue costs
|(962)
|(158)
|Conditional subsidies
|352
|-
|Current account advance
|38,000
|36,150
|Repayment of current account advance
|(8,100)
|(7,500)
|Purchase/sale of treasury shares
|112
|111
|Financial leases and change in lease obligations
|(17)
|(1,240)
|Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities
|134,695
|26,959
|Exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents
|(1,712)
|799
|Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(10,014)
|1,004
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|16,670
|15,666
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|6,656
|16,670
|Investments in other current financial assets
|105,201
|-
|Cash, cash equivalent and other current financial assets
|111,857
|16,670
Appendix B: Management Discussion of 2025 Financials
Key financial events of the period
The General Meeting of May 15, 2025 approved a share capital reduction of €26,458,786.40 by reducing the par value of the shares comprising the share capital from €0.50 to €0.30.
In December 2025, Transgene announced a successful fundraising of circa €105 million through the issuance of new shares to specialized institutional investors via private placement through an accelerated book building and to retail investors via the PrimaryBid platform.
Concurrently to the fundraising of December 2025, the Company has carried out a capital increase reserved for TSGH, at the same price per share as the Private Placement and the PrimaryBid Offering, in the amount of c. €39 million by way of set-off with the amounts advanced (including interest) under the Current Account Advance Agreement that had been extended at the beginning of 2025, and that has been terminated upon completion of the above fundraising.
Following these transactions, the Company is funded until early 2028.
Operating revenue
Operating revenue was €7.2 million in 2025 compared to €6.4 million in 2024 and was mostly comprised of the research tax credit (€6.7 million in 2025 and €6.0 million in 2024).
Operating expenses
Research and development (R&D) expenses
R&D expenses amounted to €33.9 million in 2025 versus €34.3 million in 2024. External expenses for clinical projects stood at €6.7 million in 2025.
The following table details R&D expenses by type:
|(in € millions)
|Dec. 31, 2025
|Dec. 31, 2024
|Payroll costs
|13.0
|12.2
|Share-based payments
|0.4
|0.3
|Intellectual property expenses and licensing costs
|0.7
|1.2
|External expenses for clinical projects
|6.7
|8.7
|External expenses for other projects
|5.3
|3.8
|Operating expenses
|6.5
|6.8
|Depreciation, amortization and provisions
|1.3
|1.2
|RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES
|33.9
|34.3
External expenses on clinical projects are presented net of the re-invoicing to the co-development partner NEC of the manufacturing costs for the Phase 2 trial in head and neck cancer, upon patient randomization, amounting to €3.9 million (€0.8 million in 2024).
General and administrative (G&A) expenses
General and administrative (G&A) expenses stood at €7.3 million in 2025 (€7.8 million in 2024).
The following table details G&A expenses by type:
|(in € millions)
|Dec. 31, 2025
|Dec. 31, 2024
|Payroll costs
|4.0
|3.8
|Share-based payments
|0.5
|0.3
|Fees and administrative expenses
|2.2
|2.3
|Other general and administrative expenses
|0.6
|1.4
|Depreciation, amortization and provisions
|0
|0
|GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
|7.3
|7.8
Financial income/(loss)
Financial loss stood at €2.5 million in 2025 compared to a financial income €1.7 million in 2024.
The change is attributable to the negative impact of foreign exchange effects resulting from the depreciation of the U.S. dollar in 2025, in particular the loss recognized on the disposal of USD 9.5 million in October 2025.
Net income/(loss)
The net loss was €37.5 million in 2025, compared with a net loss of €34.0 million in 2024.
The net loss (basic and diluted) was €0.26 per share in 2025, compared with a net loss per share (basic and diluted) of €0.29 in 2024.
Liquidity and capital resources
As of December 31, 2025, the Company had €111,857 million in cash, cash equivalents and other assets available, compared with €16.7 million as of December 31, 2024.
Net cash burn 4
The Company's net cash burn amounted to €38.2 million in 2025, versus €27.7 million in 2024.
1 Disease-free survival (DFS): absence of disease recurrence or death from any cause
2 C. Ottensmeier and al, 2026 - available on medRxiv, and on Transgene websites
3 KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.
4 Cash burn corresponds to the sum of net cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities, excluding proceeds from share issuances and excluding current account advance/other financial asset disposals related to the parent company. It does not include the effects of exchange rate fluctuations.
Attachment
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20260324_Transgene_2025_Business_update_Results_EN
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