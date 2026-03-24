Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 23 March 2026 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 39.6 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding a special dividend of 4.6 pence per share which will be paid on 1 April 2026 to those shareholders on the register on 13 March 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Ronan Goggin

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619