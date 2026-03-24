Kitron: Annual Report 2025
For further information, please contact:
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel. +47 900 43 284
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Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Defence/Aerospace, Medical devices, Connectivity, Electrification, Advanced Industry sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 3 300 employees, and revenues were EUR 738 million in 2025.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
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Kitron Annual Report 2025
Kitron Annual Report 2025 ESEF
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