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Kitron: Annual Report 2025


2026-03-24 12:31:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (2026-03-24) Kitrons Annual report for 2025 is published on and

For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel. +47 900 43 284

E-mail:... (...)

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Defence/Aerospace, Medical devices, Connectivity, Electrification, Advanced Industry sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 3 300 employees, and revenues were EUR 738 million in 2025.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Kitron Annual Report 2025
  • Kitron Annual Report 2025 ESEF

MENAFN24032026004107003653ID1110901011



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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