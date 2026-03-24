Government Employees In Telangana To Get 20 Pc Discount On Evs

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, March 24 (IANS) To encourage the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) as an eco-friendly alternative to fossil fuel–run vehicles, the Telangana government on Tuesday announced an initiative under which government employees will get up to 20 per cent discount on EVs.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced the initiative, said to be a first-of-its-kind in the country.

The minister secured discounts of up to 20 per cent on electric two-and four-wheelers for state government employees. This was done after multiple rounds of negotiations with leading EV manufacturers Mahindra Electric, Ola Electric, Gravton Motors, and Ather Energy.

This unique move could translate into savings of up to Rs 4 lakh per employee for around 5 lakh government employees across Telangana.

This is the first such initiative in India in which a state government has specifically negotiated discounts from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for its employees to purchase EVs, going beyond conventional tax waivers to create a direct financial benefit for government employees.

Ponnam Prabhakar said that the State was moving beyond mere encouragement by seeking to make EVs more affordable, accessible and practical for everyday use, beginning with incentives and measures aimed at government employees.

“When our government fleet goes electric, everyone in Telangana breathes cleaner air. This is governance that serves both people and the planet,” said Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

The State government in 2024 announced 100 per cent exemption from road tax and registration fees for electric vehicles, including two-wheelers, four-wheelers, taxis, autorickshaws, goods carriers, tractors, and buses, as part of its public EV policy.

“With the additional 20 per cent purchase discount, on top of the existing 100 per cent exemption from road tax and registration fees, Telangana is making EV ownership among the most affordable in the country. By empowering government employees as early adopters, we are accelerating the transition towards cleaner mobility across society,” said Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

The announcement follows a clear directive from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who has mandated that all government departments must henceforth purchase only EVs. Even vehicles hired by government departments within core urban areas must now be electric, signalling Telangana's commitment to building a clean and sustainable transport ecosystem.

In a major achievement, the State already operates more than 2,800 electric buses as part of its public transport fleet.

The minister stated that he is actively engaging with leading EV manufacturers such as Tata EV and other Indian companies to expand partnerships and ensure more choices, better technology, and greater accessibility for consumers in Telangana.

In a strong bid to encourage EV adoption, charging infrastructure will be expanded across the state - from the Telangana Secretariat to district and mandal-level government offices, as well as major public parking spaces, ensuring convenience and confidence for EV users.

At the same time, he has also called on hotels, malls, commercial complexes, and public parks to set up EV charging facilities, making charging accessible in everyday parking spaces.

“We don't want Hyderabad to go the Delhi way (with respect to pollution levels). Nearly one lakh auto-rickshaws currently running on petrol, diesel or gas will be retrofitted with electric kits. Along with the introduction of 2800 EV buses, these initiatives will significantly reduce vehicular pollution and promote cleaner urban transport,” the minister added.