Vibrant's New Galley Corporate Finance Essentials Is A Practical Guide To Raising Funds, Investments, And Distribution

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Vibrant Publishers is pleased to announce the galley release of Corporate Finance Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (Corporate Finance Essentials for short), authored by Makarand Bhopatkar, a CFA charterholder, FRM holder, and Certification in Quantitative Finance (CQF) holder with over 25 years of experience as a finance educator and trainer. The Advance Review Copy is now available on NetGalley for interested readers, reviewers, and educators.

Poor financial management is widely cited as a leading cause of corporate failure, affecting businesses of all sizes, from early-stage start-ups to established multinationals. Corporate Finance Essentials addresses this challenge directly, offering aspiring corporate finance managers, non-finance professionals, and management students a clear, structured, and comprehensive guide to the financial decisions that drive business value.

The book covers the full spectrum of corporate finance across nine chapters and two appendices. The topics include forms of business organization, corporate governance and ESG considerations, financing decisions including sources of capital and optimal capital structure, investing decisions covering capital budgeting and working capital management, distribution decisions on dividends and share repurchases, financial statement forecasting, and international corporate finance. Appendices on financial mathematics and financial statement analysis provide additional support for readers building foundational skills.

In the words of the author,“If a book can pique readers' curiosity about corporate finance and encourage them to explore the subject further, it would meet its purpose.” Corporate Finance Essentials is positioned to do just that. The book's semi-formal tone, real-world examples, annual report extracts of top companies, and chapter-level quizzes and case activities make it an accessible yet substantive resource for self-paced learning.

Makarand Bhopatkar has conducted training for corporate employees and management graduates at leading institutions including Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale, Deutsche Bank, L&T, Barclays, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and the Qatar Investment Authority. He has taught finance across countries, and has been actively preparing Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) candidates at Levels I and II for over a decade.

Corporate Finance Essentials You Always Wanted to Know is part of Vibrant Publishers' Self-Learning Management Series, a collection of concise, practically-oriented books designed for students, managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs seeking to develop essential business and management skills.

The Advance Review Copy of the book is now available on NetGalley. Executive coaches, HR and organizational development leaders, educators, and leadership development professionals are encouraged to submit review requests through NetGalley.

About the Author

Makarand Bhopatkar is a finance educator with over 25 years of experience in financial management, financial markets, corporate finance, and valuation. He has trained professionals at leading global institutions including Morgan Stanley, Société Générale, Deutsche Bank, L&T, and Barclays. A CFA charterholder who has also completed the CQF and FRM levels, he has taught CFA candidates worldwide and developed extensive financial training materials and valuation models.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, standard principles, and practical application guidance in a compact, accessible format.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house founded in 2001 that focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with 'just the essential information'. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Corporate Finance Essentials You Always Wanted to Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN Paperback: 9781636516875

ISBN Hardback: 9781636516899

ISBN E-Book: 9781636516882