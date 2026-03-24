Periosciences Reintroduces Moisyntm To Meet Continued Need For Dry Mouth Relief

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- PerioScienceshas reintroduced MoisynTM, a clinically studied oral rinse and mist designed to help reduce dry mouth discomfort and restore lasting comfort for people living with xerostomia.

Previously available to patients and dental professionals, MoisynTM became unavailable during the COVID-19 period. Its return under the PerioSciences portfolio restores access to a solution that continues to meet an important oral health need.

Dry mouth can affect more than comfort. It may interfere with sleep, speech, eating, and everyday quality of life, and is commonly associated with medications, medical treatments, and systemic conditions. MoisynTM is designed to help attract, hold, and retain moisture within the oral cavity while supporting a hydrated, pH-balanced environment that is gentle on sensitive tissues.

MoisynTM is powered by ChitoTekTM technology, which combines chitosan and arginine to attract and retain moisture for longer-lasting relief. The formulation is naturally derived, non-toxic, biocompatible, and available in two convenient formats:

.MoisynTM Oral Rinse - 10 oz bottle

.MoisynTM Oral Mist - 2 oz spray (2 pack)

Clinical research has demonstrated meaningful patient-reported improvements associated with MoisynTM, including:

.100% showed improvement in resting saliva

.82% experienced relief from dry mouth symptoms

.30% reported improvement in sleep-disrupting pain

.84% said they would purchase and use MoisynTM

The return of MoisynTM expands the PerioSciences portfolio with a clinically studied solution specifically designed for patients experiencing xerostomia, while reinforcing the company's commitment to science-based, patient-centered oral care.

To learn more about MoisynTM or if you are interested in becoming a provider, visit or contact....

For patients, visit TM-rinse to purchase.