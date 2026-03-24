RODALE INSTITUTE CEO ILLUMINATES URGENT CONNECTION BETWEEN SOIL HEALTH AND HUMAN WELL-BEING IN DEBUT BOOK

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jeff Tkach Releases First Book Unveiling Personal Healing Journey And How Regenerative Organic Agriculture Holds The Key To A Healthier America

Kutztown, Pa., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Tkach, CEO of Rodale Institute and a leading voice in regenerative organic agriculture, announced the launch of his debut book, The Farm Is Here. The book brings critical attention to the direct link between soil health and public health, leveraging both scientific research and Tkach's own health journey to highlight agriculture's role in addressing national health challenges.

In The Farm Is Here, Tkach uses his experience overcoming a personal health crisis to illustrate the broader impact of declining soil quality on public health, food security and chronic disease. By demonstrating his transformation and finding real solutions in nature, his story draws a vital connection between the environment and the well-being of our communities.

“If we as a nation are to achieve real progress on health, we must start by rebuilding the soil beneath our feet,” said Tkach.“I want readers to understand that healing ourselves and healing our land are inseparable goals. This is bigger than agriculture, it's about the future of our food, our environment and our collective well-being.”

Drawing from several decades of scientific study and community implementation at Rodale Institute, the book integrates the Institute's innovative research and leadership, proving regenerative organic agriculture as a central strategy for building healthy communities and strengthening environmental resilience across the country.

“The answer lies much closer than we think,” Tkach writes.“Health isn't just a personal matter; it grows from the health of our environment and our choices as society.”

Tkach emphasizes how the fate of public health, climate and community well-being are intertwined, and everyone has a role to play, presenting evidence-based guidance and actionable steps for individuals, institutions and policymakers to foster regeneration in daily life that can yield measurable, long-term benefits. As Rose Mercario, former CEO of Patagonia, puts it "The Farm Is Here is an important book rooted in hope for our planet."

The Farm Is Here can now be found at all major book retailers. Order it here and learn more at rodaleinstitute.

###



ABOUT RODALE INSTITUTE

Rodale Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to growing the regenerative organic agriculture movement through rigorous research, farmer training, and education. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2025, the Institute's groundbreaking science and direct farmer support programs serve as a catalyst for change in farming and food production worldwide. Over its 78-year history, Rodale Institute has proven that organic farming is not only viable but essential to humanity's survival.

Contact Info



Suzanne Rutledge

...

+1 678-895-4488

Attachments



The Farm Is Here Jeff Tkach, CEO of Rodale Institute