2026 NAB Show Opening Session Celebrates 50 Seasons Of“Survivor” With Spirit Of Broadcasting Award, Showcases Mega-Producer Jesse Collins

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thewill kick off with a celebration worthy of television history, as the iconic CBS series“Survivor” marks its milestone 50th season and receives NAB's prestigious Spirit of Broadcasting Award during the Show's Opening Session at, on the Main Stage at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

The Opening Session will also feature a keynote conversation with Emmy Award-winner Jesse Collins, an executive producer of the annual GRAMMY Awards and an executive producer of the Super Bowl Halftime Shows since 2021, as well as other major, globe-spanning productions and broadcasts.

“Survivor” host and executive producer Jeff Probst will join in a conversation with NAB President and Chief Executive Officer Curtis LeGeyt live from Fiji - more than 5,400 miles away - where production is already underway on the show's 51st season. The landmark“Survivor” 50 season airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount +.

“Survivor” legend Cirie Fields will accept the award on behalf of the show. A widely celebrated fan favorite, Fields has competed in five seasons of the Emmy-winning series over 20 years. Known for her unparalleled social game, she has been called“maybe the most celebrated and loved player” in the show's history by Probst.

The NAB Spirit of Broadcasting Award is presented periodically to individuals or organizations that have made a lasting and meaningful impact on the broadcasting industry. With 25 years on the air and a format that helped reshape modern television,“Survivor” stands as one of the most influential series in the medium's history.

“'Survivor' is one of the most enduring and influential franchises in television history,” said April Carty-Sipp, executive vice president, Industry Affairs and Innovation at NAB.“For 25 years, it has continuously reinvented what unscripted storytelling can be while captivating audiences around the world. Reaching 50 seasons is an extraordinary achievement, and we're proud to recognize its impact on our industry.”

The Opening Session will also spotlight one of the most powerful creative forces behind today's biggest live television events. Collins, founder and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, will take the stage for a featured keynote conversation with Carolyn Giardina, a leading journalist covering entertainment technology and filmmaking craft.

Collins is the producer behind some of the most watched and culturally defining broadcasts in the world, including the BET Awards and the Oscars. His work spans music, sports and entertainment, consistently shaping the moments that bring global audiences together in real time.

“Jesse Collins is one of the leading creative forces in television today,” said Carty-Sipp.“From the Super Bowl Halftime Show to the GRAMMY Awards and the Oscars, he has helped define what live entertainment looks like at the highest level. His perspective on the craft and scale of live production will be an unforgettable highlight of the Opening Session.”

Together, the“Survivor” honor and Collins' appearance help set the tone for a 2026 NAB Show focused on the intersection of storytelling, technology and cultural impact, from the formats that endure to the live moments that define the present.

The opening session will also celebrate America's 250th birthday with reminders of the powerful role storytelling plays in capturing who we are as a nation, along with the industry's role in the tools and platforms to expand those possibilities.

The 2026 NAB Show takes place April 18–22 (exhibits April 19–22) at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



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Download other speaker headshots for the 2026 NAB Show.

Explore photo highlights from the 2025 NAB Show and download B-roll footage from the 2025 NAB Show. About NAB The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at . About NAB Show NAB Show is the premier global event powering the future of broadcast, media and entertainment, April 18–22, 2026 (exhibits April 19–22), in Las Vegas. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, it convenes creators, technologists, exhibitors and decision-makers exploring breakthroughs in AI, the creator economy, sports, streaming and cloud. With curated destinations, immersive education and unmatched networking, NAB Show delivers both discovery and deal-making, attracting buyers with real influence. From its century-long legacy to today's multi-platform world, NAB Show remains the catalyst for innovation. Learn more at . Attachments



Jeff Probst Joins the 2026 NAB Show Opening Session Live from Fiji as“Survivor” Marks 50 Seasons Jesse Collins Featured in Opening Session Keynote Conversation at the 2026 NAB Show CONTACT: Matt Raymond National Association of Broadcasters 202-429-4194...

