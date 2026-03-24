Virus Filtration Market Size Projected To Reach USD 15 Billion By 2035, Driven By Surging Biologics Demand And 14.3% CAGR SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virus Filtration Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Virus Filtration Market size was valued at USD 5.71 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 15.00 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.15% over the forecast period of 2026-2035. Global virus filtration market expansion is being supported by the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors' growing demand for complete viral clearing technology due to the necessity for product safety of biologics, vaccines, blood products, and advanced therapeutic medical goods.









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The U.S. Virus Filtration Market size was valued at USD 2.28 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.15 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.42% during 2026 to 2035. Due in large part to the highly developed biopharmaceutical industry, FDA regulations pertaining to viral safety, and substantial investments in the research and development of biologics and cell and gene therapies, the U.S. holds the largest share of the global virus filtration market.

Rising Biologics Production and Viral Safety Regulatory Requirements to Propel Market Expansion Globally

One of the primary factors propelling the viral filtration industry is the expanding worldwide market for monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and items produced from plasma. Strong viral clearance investigations must be carried out before biological products can be approved, according to regulatory agencies, such as the FDA, EMA, and WHO. As a result, there is a steady demand for downstream chromatography products, validation test kits, and virus-retentative filters. The market for virus filtering solutions has also grown as a result of the emergence of biosimilars. Another element that will support the expansion of the virus filtering business is the creation of COVID-19 vaccines utilizing mRNA technology.

Major Virus Filtration Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are



Merck KGaA Sartorius AG



Cytiva

Pall Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Charles River Laboratories International

Lonza Group AG

Repligen Corporation

3M Purification Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

WuXi Biologics

Entegris, Inc.

Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd.

Novasep Holding SAS

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE Clean Harbors, Inc.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Speed

Consumables held the largest share of approximately 57.42% in 2025 due to the frequent demand of virus retentive membrane filters, kits & reagents and single use filtration assemblies as part of biologics production processes. The services segment is expected to register the highest growth with a CAGR of 11.23% owing to the growing trend of outsourcing of viral clearance validation studies, filter performance qualification, and regulatory support services to contract testing organization (CTOs).

By Technology

The filtration technology segment had the highest share in terms of revenue, 61.85%, in 2025, due to the wide range of applicability in the manufacturing of biologics globally. The chromatography segment is expected to register the highest CAGR, approximately 11.47%, in the range from 2026 to 2035, due to the incorporation of this technology in biologic purification platforms as an orthogonal viral clearance step.

By Application

The biologicals segment accounted for the leading share of nearly 64.32% in 2025 and is expected to register the highest growth with a CAGR of 11.06% during the forecast period. The growth is driven by strong demand in vaccines and therapeutics manufacturing, plasma-derived blood products, and the growing market in cellular and gene therapy.

By End-Use

In 2025, the biopharma industry and biotechnology firms accounted for the biggest market share of about 54.71% driven by large-scale in-house production of biologics and such a requirement to have validated viral clearance in GMP environments. The contract research organizations are projected to have the highest CAGR of about 11.84% during 2023-2035 due to the increasing outsourcing of viral safety testing, clearance study development, and regulatory support to specialized CRO firms globally.

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Virus Filtration Market Segmentation

By Product



Consumables



Kits and Reagents

Others

Instruments



Filtration Systems

Chromatography Systems Services

By Technology



Filtration



Consumables



Instruments

Services

Chromatography



Consumables



Instruments Services

By Application



Biologicals



Vaccines and Therapeutics



Blood and Blood Products



Cellular and Gene Therapy Products



Tissue and Tissue Products

Stem Cell Products

Medical Devices

Water Purification Air Purification

By End-Use



Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Medical Device Companies Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the viral filtering market in 2025, accounting for more than 42.21% of the total. However, this is because of its robust biopharma industrial foundation, as well as the FDA's robust CCV vaping safety testing and the large number of CDMOs and biologic medication developers, including those in the U.S.

The Asia Pacific region holds the highest growth potential for the virus filtration market, growing at a CAGR of 12.35%, owing to the increasing biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacity within the countries of China, India, South Korea, and Japan.

Recent Developments:



In February 2025, Merck KGaA launched an enhanced Viresolve Pro filtration platform with improved flux performance and a pre-validated, audit-ready viral clearance data package, designed to reduce regulatory submission timelines for biopharmaceutical manufacturers. In September 2024, Sartorius AG expanded its BioStat STR bioreactor line with an integrated downstream viral filtration module, enabling seamless end-to-end bioprocessing from cell culture to viral clearance in a single automated platform for monoclonal antibody manufacturers.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



VIRAL CLEARANCE PERFORMANCE & LRV BENCHMARKING – helps you understand filtration efficiency across filter types, virus categories, and system formats, enabling evaluation of product performance and safety standards.

REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & VALIDATION METRICS – helps you assess FDA, EMA, and ICH compliance adoption, approval success rates, and challenges in viral safety validation processes.

BIOPROCESSING ADOPTION & SINGLE-USE TECHNOLOGY TRENDS – helps you evaluate the shift toward single-use filtration systems, CDMO outsourcing, and integration with continuous bioprocessing platforms.

FILTER PERFORMANCE & OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY INSIGHTS – helps you analyze fouling rates, flux decline, and scalability from lab to GMP manufacturing, ensuring process reliability.

PRICING, CAPEX & SUPPLY CHAIN RISK ANALYSIS – helps you understand cost trends, capital investment requirements, and supply chain vulnerabilities for critical filtration components. R&D INVESTMENT & TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION LANDSCAPE – helps you track investment allocation and innovation trends among key players driving advancements in virus filtration technologies.

Virus Filtration Market Report Scope