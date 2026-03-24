Dubai Chambers Discusses Trade And Investment Opportunities With Prague Chamber Of Commerce

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah:“We are committed to advancing economic relations between Dubai and the Czech Republic and building high-value partnerships that contribute to stronger business ties.”

The President of Prague Chamber: Strong interest among Czech companies in investing and expanding in Dubai 145 Czech companies were registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce by the end of 2025, representing annual growth of 28.3%.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has explored ways to strengthen economic relations between the business communities in Dubai and the Czech Republic during a meeting with a delegation led by Petr Michal, President of the Prague Chamber of Commerce. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in investment, trade, and the digital economy to deepen partnerships between companies in the two markets.

The meeting took place yesterday at Dubai Chambers' headquarters and was attended by H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers. Participants discussed opportunities to enhance bilateral trade, explore shared investment prospects, and broaden cooperation in ways that strengthen trade and investment ties between companies in Dubai and their counterparts in the Czech Republic, with a particular focus on advancing collaboration in the digital economy. The President of the Prague Chamber of Commerce underlined the strong interest among Czech companies in investing and expanding in Dubai in different sectors.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated:“We are committed to advancing economic relations between Dubai and the Czech Republic in a way that serves our mutual interests. Our discussions focused on building high-value partnerships that contribute to stronger business ties and unlock new opportunities for private sector companies, while also supporting Czech businesses in investing in promising opportunities across diverse sectors in Dubai.”

A total of 46 new Czech companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce during 2025. This brought the total number of Czech businesses registered as active members of the chamber to 145 by the end of last year, representing annual growth of 28.3%. The value of non-oil trade between Dubai and the Czech Republic reached around AED 5.3 billion in 2024, an increase of 14% compared to 2023.

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai's vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.