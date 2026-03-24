Bengal Polls: BJP Not To Leave Any Stone Unturned For Victory, Says Nitin Nabin

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Mar 24 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin, who is currently on a two-day visit to West Bengal, amid the two-phase Assembly polls in the state next month, on Tuesday, gave a clear message to the party's state unit that BJP was in no mood to leave any stone unturned for securing victory this time.

"Nitin Nabin today also chaired several 'high-level strategic meetings' with the leaders of the state BJP unit to strengthen the party's digital, social, and ground-level reach. Also, he held intensive consultations with the narrative team. Nitin Nabin gave a clear signal by holding a high-level meeting with top state leaders, Union Ministers and senior office bearers of the organisation that this time, the BJP is in no mood to leave any stone unturned for victory," a statement issued by the party said on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, a state BJP committee member said that the purpose of Nabin's visit to West Bengal was not restricted to just a review of the situation, but with a definite strategy to mould the BJP's election campaign in the state into an extremely watertight process.

"He (Nitin Nabin) is slated to interact not just with the core leaders of the BJP this time, but with the leaders and party workers at different levels to make the campaign process an effective medium against the current state government and the ruling Trinamool Congress," a State BJP committee member added.

He also said that during the series of meetings throughout the day, the BJP President stressed the efforts to sharpen the election campaign by keeping booth management, micro-level planning, and local issues at the centre.

"Special attention is now being given to the areas where the BJP had faced weakness earlier," the state BJP committee member said.

According to the BJP committee member, the current visit of Nitin Nabin to West Bengal is a part of a broad strategy by the central leadership of the party to intensify electoral activities in West Bengal.

"After his arrival, the political contest in West Bengal is going to become more interesting. After this visit, the political balance in the state is considered certain to change, and a new picture can be seen in the coming elections," he added.