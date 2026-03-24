Safetrust Introduces Aliro Card And Mobile For The Enterprise

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A unified industry standard for mobile and card credentials

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safetrust today announced its support for Aliro Enterprise and is demonstrating the first Aliro Enterprise physical credential alongside Aliro credentials on Mobile.

Aliro is the new industry specification for access credentials and reader communication, developed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) with support from more than 400 partner organizations, including Safetrust. Designed to address interoperability challenges across thousands of vendors, solution providers, and partners, Aliro establishes a common standard for enterprise credentials, digital locks, and access systems-eliminating proprietary silos.

At ISC West, Safetrust is showcasing an Aliro enterprise physical badge operating in tandem with mobile wallets, leveraging an organization's own digital certificates to provision and manage credentials across multiple access vendors and partner ecosystems.

Aliro Enterprise will be demonstrated at ISC West, in the Safetrust Booth L6 at the Venetian Expo, Las Vegas, March 25–27, 2026.

“For decades, the Safetrust team has helped shape identity standards-from CAC and PIV to global frameworks like ISO 24727, PLAID, and OPACITY-focused on making identity truly secure and interoperable,” said Jason Hart, CEO and co-founder of Safetrust.“Aliro represents the turning point the industry has been missing: an industry-led standard-not a top-down mandate-that combines enterprise-grade, certificate-based security and privacy with the scale of consumer ecosystems. The result is true interoperability, a non-proprietary supply chain, and materially lower-cost identity across multi-vendor environments.”

This shift enables organizations to move beyond fragmented, expensive proprietary systems and deploy a single low-cost credential across mobile, wearable, and card formats. By establishing a common standard with mass adoption amongst all leading vendors, Aliro reduces integration complexity and accelerates secure interoperability across multi-vendor environments.

As industry adoption accelerates, open standards like Aliro are reshaping how organizations approach identity, access, and interoperability at scale.

Industry White Paper

Safetrust has released a new white paper exploring how open credential standards like Aliro are shaping the future of physical access and enterprise identity.

Download the white paper (registration required):

Aliro and the Future of Enterprise Identity

About Safetrust

Safetrust is a global leader in secure identity and access technology, delivering mobile credentialing, cloud-based identity orchestration, and advanced security solutions for enterprise and government customers worldwide. Through open architecture and standards-based design, Safetrust enables trusted identity experiences across physical and digital environments. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Brooke Grigsby

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at