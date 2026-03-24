Work Truck Solutions® Bolsters Heavy Duty Focus With Addition Of Industry Veteran Terry Williams

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Williams brings decades of HD sales, valuation, and dealership expertise to new role

Chico, CA, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Truck Solutions ®, the leading commercial vehicle authority, has appointed Terry Williams as the company's new Heavy Duty (HD) Sales Manager, a strategic move that strengthens its commitment to supporting the unique needs of the heavy-duty commercial vehicle sector. Williams brings decades of experience across HD sales, valuation, remarketing, and dealership operations, with deep knowledge and industry relationships, further positioning Work Truck Solutions to help dealers source, price, and move heavy-duty inventory more effectively.

Williams will play an instrumental role in guiding the company's heavy-duty expansion strategy, further enabling HD dealers to navigate the unique dynamics of the HD market, from managing temporary trades and secondary‐location inventory to quickly matching buyers with the exact units they're looking for.

“Terry's deep understanding of the heavy-duty market makes him an ideal fit for this role,” said Aarron Johnson, CEO at Work Truck Solutions.“The HD segment has distinct challenges and tremendous potential, and Terry's involvement will enable us to deliver additional tools and connections that dealerships in this sector need to operate more efficiently and serve their customers most effectively.”

Williams' career spans multiple facets of the heavy-duty industry, from sales administration at a major HD manufacturer to used‐truck remarketing to editor of leading commercial vehicle valuation guides to business development for digital commercial vehicle marketplaces. Williams emphasizes that his career has been built on industry relationships and a commitment to connecting people in ways that positively impact their respective businesses.

“I'm excited to join Work Truck Solutions because the company is truly focused on building solutions that reflect how this market actually works,” said Williams.“HD dealers operate in a fast‐moving, relationship‐driven environment, and they need tools that enable them to find the right inventory, price it intelligently, and complete transactions without friction. Work Truck Solutions is uniquely positioned to support that.”

The heavy-duty market operates under distinct dynamics, creating a highly specialized used‐truck environment where dealerships must move quickly to source specific units, manage trades, and respond to customer demand.

Current marketing practices often underserve these scenarios, especially for operations that need flexible, transaction‐oriented tools rather than rigid listing packages. Combining the resources of Work Truck Solutions with Williams' experience and business relationships, the company aims to provide intelligent pricing strategies, streamlined inventory organization, and faster dealer‐to‐dealer connections.

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions provides a smart technology platform that enables all stakeholders in the commercial vehicle ecosystem - dealers, OEMs, upfitters, and distributors - to efficiently serve the businesses and fleet managers who need work trucks and vans. With innovative solutions covering numerous areas such as one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing, Work Truck Solutions helps those in the commercial vehicle space turn blindspots into profit centers, while enabling their customers to focus on running their businesses.

Attachment

Terry Williams, Heavy Duty (HD) Sales Manager, Work Truck Solutions

CONTACT: Steve Henning Work Truck Solutions 530-718-1885...