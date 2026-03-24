Tunnel At The Westminster Schools Is Transformed Into A Multi-Sensory Nature Experience By Miller EG Design

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Miller EG Design, an experiential wayfinding and environmental graphic design firm based in the Atlanta area, announced the completion of The Westminster Schools Tunnel Transformation-a project that elevates a utilitarian underground connector into an emotionally resonant, nature-inspired journey for campus users.

Located on The Westminster Schools campus in Atlanta, Georgia, the 200-foot subterranean corridor connects academic buildings and provides a safe route that helps students and staff avoid crossing busy streets. Previously described as“boring, off-putting, and even a little scary,” the tunnel's blank walls, dim lighting, and curved layout contributed to discomfort and disorientation-despite its functional importance.

Miller EG Design approached the challenge through experiential wayfinding, using environmental graphics and sensory cues to transform the passage into a calming, intuitive“walk through nature.” The tunnel has since reopened for student use following campus construction and improvements.

“We wanted the experience to feel like a peaceful afternoon walk through nature-you're in a tunnel, but you might not even realize it,” said Tim Miller, President of Miller EG Design.

Design Highlights and Technical Elements

Immersive supergraphic wall covering: custom forest mural with dense foliage and pathway imagery; produced as a high-resolution cover.

Soundscape integration: motion-triggered audio featuring bird calls and ambient forest sounds, delivered via discreet sensors.

Lighting integration: tuned to complement the natural imagery and reduce harsh shadows

Outcomes

The transformed environment demonstrates how wayfinding can move beyond arrows and directories-using color, imagery, sound, and light to reinforce direction, comfort, and momentum. Early reactions have highlighted the tunnel's forest visuals and bird sounds as adding a sense of natural life underground.

About Miller EG Design

Miller EG Design delivers experiential wayfinding and environmental graphic design solutions that help people navigate complex spaces with clarity and confidence-supporting its ethos of“Better Wayfinding through Experiential Graphics.”