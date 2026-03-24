Nandini Becomes RCB's Official Dairy Partner For IPL 2026

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, March 24 (IANS) The Karnataka government-owned Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) said on Tuesday that its flagship dairy brand 'Nandini' has collaborated with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the official dairy partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

The IPL 2026 Twenty 20 tournament is scheduled to begin on March 28.

The RCB, which enjoys a large global fan base, enters the IPL season as the defending champions after winning the IPL 2025 title.

Announcing the partnership, KMF said Nandini, a widely trusted household brand in Karnataka, will collaborate with the RCB during the league season as part of its efforts to promote sports and connect with the youth.

KMF Managing Director, B. Shivaswamy, said the association marks the coming together of two prominent brands from the state.

"Nandini has always encouraged sports and youth. We are happy that two prestigious Karnataka brands -- Nandini and RCB -- have joined hands. We look forward to engaging with RCB fans and celebrating the excitement of the IPL," he added.

He said that the partnership would further strengthen Nandini's legacy of supporting sports and contribute to enhancing the sporting culture in Karnataka.

As part of the collaboration, Nandini will roll out a series of promotional campaigns and advertising activities during the IPL season.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said on Tuesday that elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been put in place for the upcoming cricket matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, scheduled to begin on March 28, with another match on April 5.​

Addressing a press conference, the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner said the arrangements have been made in accordance with the committee's recommendations to ensure safety and the smooth conduct of the cricket matches.​

He stressed the need for public cooperation, saying that only spectators with valid digital tickets will be allowed entry into the stadium.

He warned that people without tickets will not be permitted to gather in and around the venue.​

"Everyone should share responsibility. Spectators must arrive on time, and only those with valid tickets will be allowed inside," he said.​

Police have made parking arrangements, including paid parking facilities, that can be availed while purchasing match tickets.

The public has been encouraged to use Metro services, with integrated ticketing options made available.​