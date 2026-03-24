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Visionwave Holdings Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:46 AM EST - VisionWave Holdings Inc: Announced it has entered into a Letter of Engagement with the National Oil Company of Liberia relating to offshore petroleum Blocks LB-4 and LB-5 in the Liberia Basin. The LOE provides VisionWave with an exclusive pathway to advance toward a potential Production Sharing Contract with the Government of Liberia, subject to prequalification, regulatory approvals, and legislative ratification by the Liberian authorities. VisionWave Holdings Inc shares N are trading up $0.51 at $6.43.
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