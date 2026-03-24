Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Vecima Networks Inc.

Vecima Networks Inc.


2026-03-24 10:06:39
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:59 AM EST - Vecima Networks Inc.: Today announced that Dell'Oro Group has ranked the company #1 globally for PON Remote Optical Line Terminals (R-OLTs), for both XGS-PON & 10G EPON, in its 2025 Broadband Access & Home Networking market share report, marking the fifth consecutive year Vecima has led in the Fiber R-OLT segment. Vecima Networks Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $13.15.

MENAFN24032026000212011056ID1110900450



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search