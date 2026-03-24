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Vecima Networks Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:59 AM EST - Vecima Networks Inc.: Today announced that Dell'Oro Group has ranked the company #1 globally for PON Remote Optical Line Terminals (R-OLTs), for both XGS-PON & 10G EPON, in its 2025 Broadband Access & Home Networking market share report, marking the fifth consecutive year Vecima has led in the Fiber R-OLT segment. Vecima Networks Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $13.15.
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