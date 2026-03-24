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Bank Of Canada Loses Two Deputy Governors
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
The Bank of Canada says two deputy governors are leaving the central bank.
Deputy Governor Rhys Mendes is leaving his post at the central bank for another opportunity, while deputy governor Sharon Kozicki is retiring.
The bank said Mendes, who was appointed a deputy governor in 2023, will step down on April 10 and plans to move to Toronto with his family.
He has been responsible for the Bank of Canada's analysis of international economic developments and served as the central bank's representative to the G7 and G20 groups.
Kozicki, who joined the bank in 2006 and was appointed deputy governor in 2021, will retire on July 15 of this year.
She oversaw the analysis of domestic economic developments within Canada.
Mendes and Kozicki are both members of the bank's governing council that is responsible for monetary policy in Canada.
The Bank of Canada said it plans to prioritize an internal recruitment process to fill the two deputy governor positions.
Canada's central bank is next schedule to decide on interest rates April 29.
The Bank of Canada says two deputy governors are leaving the central bank.
Deputy Governor Rhys Mendes is leaving his post at the central bank for another opportunity, while deputy governor Sharon Kozicki is retiring.
The bank said Mendes, who was appointed a deputy governor in 2023, will step down on April 10 and plans to move to Toronto with his family.
He has been responsible for the Bank of Canada's analysis of international economic developments and served as the central bank's representative to the G7 and G20 groups.
Kozicki, who joined the bank in 2006 and was appointed deputy governor in 2021, will retire on July 15 of this year.
She oversaw the analysis of domestic economic developments within Canada.
Mendes and Kozicki are both members of the bank's governing council that is responsible for monetary policy in Canada.
The Bank of Canada said it plans to prioritize an internal recruitment process to fill the two deputy governor positions.
Canada's central bank is next schedule to decide on interest rates April 29.
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