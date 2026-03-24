R Mikki Addison's Missy GOES TO Mississippi A Heartwarming Story Of Family Adventure And Imagination

MiSSY GOES TO MiSSiSSiPPi, written by author, motivational speaker, and mental health advocate R. Mikki Addison, continues to charm young readers with its heartfelt story of courage, responsibility, and the bonds of family.

The story follows seven-year-old Missy, her mother, and her two-year-old brother on an unexpected summer trip from California to Biloxi, Mississippi, to visit their ailing grandfather. Along the way, Missy learns to care for her little brother, turning challenges into playful adventures and discovering the joys of responsibility.

During their stay, Missy encounters a small frog in Biloxi's Back Bay, whom she names Old Sad Eyes. Her imagination transforms the little frog into a prince searching for his princess, creating a magical layer of wonder in an otherwise real-world story. As the family prepares to return home, Missy faces the bittersweet task of saying goodbye, leaving readers with a tender lesson about love, growth, and cherishing memories.

“MiSSY GOES TO MiSSiSSiPPi is a story that celebrates curiosity, empathy, and imagination,” says R. Mikki Addison.“It's a tale that resonates with children and parents alike, highlighting the joys and challenges of family life.”

R. Mikki Addison is a motivational speaker, community activist, mental health counselor, social worker, and owner of For The Inside. She earned her BA in Communications and MSW from State University Fresno, and worked extensively with Fresno County Behavioral Health at the Juvenile Justice Campus (JJC). Today, she combines her professional experience with her passion for storytelling to inspire and educate young readers.

The book is available for purchase on Amazon. For media inquiries, speaking engagements, or book signings, contact R. Mikki Addison at....

Global Book Network - R. Mikki Addison, Author of MiSSY GOES TO MiSSiSSiPPi





