Rxlogic Recognized As A“Friend Of The Ecosystem” Supporting National Healthcare Data Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxLogic, a leading technology company that performs fully compliant pharmacy benefit operations with easy, rapid implementations, today announces it has been named a“Friend of the Ecosystem” in the Health Technology Ecosystem initiative led by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This recognition highlights RxLogic's commitment to improving transparent, interoperable healthcare data exchange across the United States. Participation in the CMS collaborative effort furthers RxLogic's initiatives to advance the modernization of healthcare technology, improve patient access with real-time information and reduce administrative burden for prescribers, pharmacies, PBMs and benefit administrators.

“This recognition by CMS reflects on RxLogic's commitment to innovation, interoperability and transparency across the pharmacy benefit ecosystem,” says Lori Daugherty, CEO, RxLogic.“Our platform is designed to meet the complex demands of pharmacy benefit administration while ensuring every claim, transaction and integration is secure, compliant and reliable. This distinction validates our focus on helping stakeholders step up easily to emerging market expectations.”

Inclusion in the CMS Health Technology Ecosystem positions RxLogic among other early pledgees dedicated to advancing the national healthcare data infrastructure. The initiative fosters collaboration between public and private organizations to promote connected care, real-time information sharing and interoperability across the healthcare system, while making clinical and pricing data more accessible to patients, providers and other stakeholders.

The RxLogic technology platform is enterprise-ready for mission-critical pharmacy operations, earning multiple, industry-leading certifications that demonstrate adherence to national data quality standards, secure transport protocols and interoperability requirements. These achievements reinforce a commitment to security, compliance and trusted pharmacy data exchange:



SOC 2 Audited – Continuous monitoring, system hardening and documented controls across the platform lifecycle.

HIPAA-Aligned – Protection of sensitive patient data through administrative, physical and technical safeguards, including role-based access controls, encryption and comprehensive audit logging. Surescripts Certified – Covering Formulary & Benefit (F&B), Real-Time Prescription Benefit (RTPB) and Medication History to enable accurate, secure and interoperable data exchange across the pharmacy ecosystem.



About RxLogic, LLC

RxLogic performs pharmacy benefit operations for stakeholders across the pharmacy benefit ecosystem, delivering SaaS technologies that execute workflows at scale. RxLogic's solutions provide tools, automation, visibility and transparency to support compliance strategies without assuming compliance responsibility. Offering full-service claims adjudication, rebate administration, prior authorization solutions, network access and ancillary services with ease of integration, RxLogic supports operational excellence nationwide. Visit

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