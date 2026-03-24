Gridlife Is Coming To National TV For The First Time Ever

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- RACER, the largest North American motorsports media platform, and GRIDLIFE, the motorsports festival brand redefining how fans experience grassroots racing in the U.S., today announced that RACER will broadcast 120 hours of complete, live coverage of GRIDLIFE's 2026 on-track programming.

For the first time ever, GRIDLIFE's on-track action will air on national broadcast TV, giving fans across the country a new way to experience one of the most dynamic communities in modern motorsports.

RACER's new distribution will expand the reach of GRIDLIFE's on-track product, which has built a loyal digital audience through live streaming on YouTube and social media. GRIDLIFE will continue to broadcast across its owned channels, while RACER's coverage will also be available free to fans without a paid subscription. In addition to final round coverage from each event on RACER Network, complete coverage of every race weekend will stream on the RACER+ app (Apple, Android and Connected TV devices) and air on RACER's FAST channel (RACER Select, available on Samsung, Roku, LG and Amazon Fire).

“Over the last few years, GRIDLIFE has emerged as the hottest property in grassroots motorsports, and an incomparable experience at the intersection of racing and car culture,” stated CJ Olivares, RACER Group CEO.“As RACER continues to diversify its programming mix with more shows that appeal to a new and enthusiastic 'car curious' audience, GRIDLIFE is a natural centerpiece of that effort.”

GRIDLIFE has built its following by bringing racing, drifting, car culture and music together in one weekend. Its events create a fan experience that feels as much like a festival as a race weekend, while still delivering serious on-track competition from some of the most exciting grassroots categories in the country.

The broadcast schedule for the 2026 GRIDLIFE On-Track Season is:

GRIDLIFE South Carolina - Carolina Motorsports Park, SC - April 17-19

GRIDLIFE Special Stage - Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, GA - May 8-9

GRIDLIFE Midwest Festival - Gingerman Raceway, MI - June 12-14

GRIDLIFE Summer Apex - Watkins Glen International, NY - July 24-26

GRIDLIFE Circuit Legends - Lime Rock Park, CT - August 21-23

GRIDLIFE Laguna Festival - WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, CA - September 18-20

The live coverage of GRIDLIFE will continue to be hosted by long-time on-track commentator Kyle Heyer who also announces the annual Pike's Peak International Hill Climb, which also airs on RACER Network. Heyer will be joined by guests from across the motorsports and car culture universe. GRIDLIFE brings many disciplines and over 1,400 drivers to the same paddock and broadcast: Track Battle, the Eibach GLTC Championship, GLGT, GRIDLIFE RUSH Series, and GRIDLIFE Drift.

“GRIDLIFE is one of the most visible grassroots racing series in the world,” shared Michael Hurczyn, CEO of GRIDLIFE, who is also a professional race car driver.“Getting our on-track action onto RACER is a natural next step for us. It lets us bring the energy of what happens at our events to a much bigger audience and turn car-curious people into real motorsports fans.”

Earlier this year, RACER, GRIDLIFE and The ID Agency were brought together to form F=ma, an enthusiast-led automotive and motorsports platform uniting media, immersive experiences and live events.

Additional programming from RACER and GRIDLIFE will be announced later this year.

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About RACER

RACER is the largest North American motorsports media platform that includes RACER Network (TV), RACER (web), RACER+ (APP), RACER magazine (print), and RACER Studio (creative and strategic agency).

About GRIDLIFE

Since 2013, GRIDLIFE has redefined the intersection of motorsports and festival culture. With multi-day events combining competitive racing, drifting, music and immersive fan experiences, GRIDLIFE builds community and opens access to motorsports for all levels of enthusiasts.

About F=ma

F=ma is an enthusiast-led automotive and motorsports platform uniting media, immersive experiences and live events. Bringing together RACER, The ID Agency and GRIDLIFE, F=ma operates an integrated ecosystem spanning storytelling, experiential activation and community engagement. F=ma is culture in motion.