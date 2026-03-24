Five Maoists, Including Top Leader Sukru, Lay Down Arms In Odisha's Kandhamal

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, March 24 (IANS) In a major blow to Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) activities in Odisha, top Maoist leader and State Committee member Sukru, along with four other Naxals, surrendered before Kandhamal Police, informed Sanjeeb Panda, ADG (Anti-Naxal Operations), Odisha Police on Tuesday.

The Maoist leader Sukru, who carried a reward of Rs 55 lakh, has been one of the most wanted CPI (Maoist) cadres from the state.

"Sukru, along with four other Naxals, surrendered before the Kandhamal police on Tuesday. He was carrying Rs 55 lakh while we are verifying the details of his associates surrendered before the police,” Panda told IANS.

Sukru, a native of Malkangiri district in Odisha, was leading the eighth company unit of a CPI (Maoist) group comprising around 13 members. Sukru was reportedly forced to lay down his arms after the security forces laid a cordon on all sides of his hideout in the forests of Kandhamal district.

Panda further added that the number of Maoists active in the state has now come down to single digits.

He confirmed that the security forces have intensified the combing operations to capture other Maoists, including Divisional Committee Member Shila alias Nagamani.

Panda noted that Sukru and others will formally lay down their arms in a special programme scheduled to be held in Kandhamal on Wednesday. They have also handed over their weapons, including AK-47, during their surrender.

It is worth noting that Sukru is the prime accused in the brutal murder of Maoist commander Anwesh, carrying Rs 27.50 reward, who was planning to surrender to the police, which reportedly displeased top CPI (Maoist) leaders.

As per reports, on January 29, following instructions from Sukru, Maoist cadre Jagesh killed Anwesh by slitting his throat and concealed the body in the Kandhamal forest. Anwesh's remains were recovered from the forest by the Kandhamal Police on February 25.

Meanwhile, Jagesh and a female cadre lost their lives in an encounter on February 22.

Speaking to IANS, ADG Panda confirmed that even after his surrender, Sukru will undergo legal procedures in connection with the murder charges of Anwesh.