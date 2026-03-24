Chirag Paswan Meets Uncle Pashupati Paras Sparks Reconciliation Speculation

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, March 24 (IANS) Political activity in Bihar has intensified once again, with fresh indications that the long-standing rift between Union Minister Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras may be nearing an end.

Speculation gained momentum after a video surfaced showing a rare interaction between the two leaders.

The meeting occurred when Chirag Paswan visited his village Mantri Tola in Shaharbanni, under Alauli block in Khagaria district, to pay tribute to his late uncle, Arjun Paswan.

During the visit, Chirag Paswan offered floral tributes and spent time with the bereaved family, enquiring about their well-being. He also met his stepmother, Rajkumari Devi.

Notably, during the visit, Chirag was seen touching the feet of Pashupati Paras to seek his blessings - an emotional gesture that has drawn significant political attention.

The two leaders also exchanged a brief conversation, which is being interpreted in political circles as a sign of thawing relations between them after years of estrangement.

Earlier, Chirag Paswan had also paid homage to his father, the late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, by garlanding his statue.

It is worth noting that in recent statements, Pashupati Paras had referred to Chirag Paswan as an integral part of the family and had even expressed a desire to see him rise to the post of Chief Minister.

Against this backdrop, Chirag's gesture of seeking blessings assumes greater political significance.

The rift between Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras had largely centred around the political legacy of Ram Vilas Paswan and control over the Lok Janshakti Party.

The feud between the two leaders dates back to 2021, when the Lok Janshakti Party split into two factions -Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) led by Chirag Paswan, and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party led by Pashupati Paras. Since then, both sides have frequently engaged in sharp political exchanges.

The divide became more pronounced during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when the BJP extended its support to Chirag Paswan. Following this development, Pashupati Paras resigned from the Union Cabinet and distanced himself from the NDA alliance.

A significant flashpoint in their rivalry was the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat - considered the political stronghold of the late Ram Vilas Paswan.

Both leaders laid claim to the constituency, leading to a high-stakes political battle. Eventually, Chirag Paswan contested from Hajipur and emerged victorious, further consolidating his position within the party and alliance.