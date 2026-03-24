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Jordan Offers Condolences To Colombia Over Military Plane Crash


2026-03-24 09:04:45
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, March 24 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs extended its deepest condolences and sympathies to the government and people of Colombia over the victims of a Colombian military plane crash.
Ministry spokesperson Fuad Majali affirmed the Kingdom's full solidarity with the government and people of Colombia in the wake of the tragedy, expressing sincere condolences to the victims' families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

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Jordan News Agency

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