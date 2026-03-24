Khamenei Said To Back US Deal If Terms Are Met

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei gave him his "consent and blessing" to agree to a deal with Washington if Tehran's conditions on its nuclear status are met, AzerNEWS reports.

According to people familiar with the matter, the message was conveyed during Araghchi's recent secret exchange with Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Previously, Araghchi claimed that his last contact with Witkoff was before the US and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran.

The report came after Trump announced his decision to delay airstrikes on Iranian power plants for five days amid recent "productive conversations" between the two sides about a ceasefire and deal.

Meanwhile, it was alleged that Egypt, Pakistan, and Türkiye would mediate the new round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran.