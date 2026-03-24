Adeel Khalid

I am a Professor of Industrial & Systems Engineering at Kennesaw State University (KSU) in Marietta, Georgia. I serve as the Associate Dean of Research and Graduate Studies in the university's Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology. My expertise includes multidisciplinary design and optimization of Aerospace systems.

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