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Adeel Khalid

Adeel Khalid


2026-03-24 09:03:39
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Aerospace Engineering, Kennesaw State University
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I am a Professor of Industrial & Systems Engineering at Kennesaw State University (KSU) in Marietta, Georgia. I serve as the Associate Dean of Research and Graduate Studies in the university's Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology. My expertise includes multidisciplinary design and optimization of Aerospace systems.

Experience
  • –present Associate Dean of Research and Graduate Studies, Kennesaw State University
Education
  • 2006 Georgia Institute of Technology, Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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