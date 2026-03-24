Concurrent Technologies Corporation Employee Lori Denault Receives Patriot Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Johnstown, PA, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lori Denault, Director of Mechanical Design and Analysis at Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC), has been honored with the prestigious Patriot Award by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR).

The award, which recognizes supervisors who provide exceptional support to employees serving in the National Guard or Reserve, was presented to Denault following a nomination by CTC employee Joshua Brown. Brown, a senior mechanical engineer at CTC and a member of the Air Force Reserve, highlighted Denault's unwavering commitment to accommodating his military service obligations while fostering a supportive work environment.

“From the moment she became my supervisor, she has fostered an environment of profound encouragement and absolute flexibility,” said Brown,

“Lori has proactively ensured that my military service is never a barrier to my professional development. Her actions demonstrate a deep understanding that the skills gained in the military are assets to our organization. She is the epitome of a patriotic leader whose actions speak louder than words.”

Several CTC leaders have won this award previously, including President and CEO Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., who commented on this award:

“This is a great recognition for Lori, and it speaks to all of us – the entire commitment we all have made,” said Sheehan,“At CTC, we hold deep respect and appreciation for those who serve our country, and we are proud to contribute to their continued success both within our organization and beyond.”

Lori thanked everyone for this recognition, saying,“This is a humbling honor, but it is even more of an honor to work with Joshua and this company every day. The supportive culture here at CTC is what makes it seamless to provide the flexibility our service members deserve.”

CTC has a long history of supporting veterans and those in active military service. The company has been named a Military Times Best for Vets Employer 14 times, a U.S. Veterans Magazine Top Veteran-Friendly Employer for five years, and has earned numerous awards from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR ). CTC is also a member of the Veteran Jobs Mission, a coalition of more than several hundred companies committed to addressing the most pressing needs of veterans and military spouses in finding and keeping jobs.

The ESGR is a Department of Defense program that promotes cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and assists in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee's military commitment.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve its clients' needs, CTC offers the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype, and build. CTC delivers robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information, visit .

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ESGR Volunteer Coordinator Greg Simmons presented Lori with a certificate and lapel pin commemorating her Patriot Award.

CONTACT: Mary Bevan Concurrent Technologies Corporation 814-269-2490...