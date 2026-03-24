Delhi: Man, 26, Arrested In Sultanpuri With Smack And Cocaine Seized
How the Arrest Unfolded
The police team was operated under the leadership of Inspector Rajpal and the supervision of ACP Virender Singh. The officers were on routine patrol when they received reliable secret information regarding the arrival of a drug supplier in the Sultanpuri area. Acting on the tip-off, they swiftly set up a trap at the suspected location. Shortly after, a man riding a motorcycle was spotted approaching the area. On noticing the police presence, he attempted to evade capture by making a sudden U-turn. However, the officers promptly chased and apprehended him.
The accused was later identified as Om Parkash, a resident of Gopalganj in Bihar. During a personal search, the police recovered the contraband, which was later confirmed through a field testing kit as smack and cocaine. The motorcycle used to transport the drugs was also seized as part of the case property.
Investigation and Legal Proceedings
Following the operation, a case was registered under Section 21 of the NDPS Act at Sultanpuri Police Station (FIR No. 160/2026) dated March 23, 2026. Om Parkash was formally arrested and is currently in police custody.
Investigations revealed that he was operating as a supplier of smack and cocaine in the locality. Police officials have stated that further investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend other members of the drug supply network.
The Delhi Police have reiterated their commitment to taking strict action against all individuals involved in the illegal drug trade in the national capital. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment