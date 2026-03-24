Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee Accuses ECI Of Leaking BLA List To BJP​

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, March 24 (IANS) Trinamool Congress All-India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the BJP is trying to intimidate Trinamool Congress Booth Level Agents (BLAs) by calling them on their phones and offering money. ​

He claimed that the Election Commission has leaked the list of Trinamool Congress BLAs to the BJP.​

Addressing a public meeting at Pathar Pratima in South 24 Parganas district, Banerjee said,“The list for BLA-2 (Trinamool Congress) has fallen into the hands of the BJP. Our list has been leaked from the Election Commission directly to the BJP. Based on that list, calls are now coming in from the BJP's Delhi office.”​

“They are offering money, saying, 'We will pay you; work on our behalf.' I am telling you: pick up the phone. Take the money, and bargain for it! If they offer 2,000, demand 5,000. If they offer five thousand, demand twenty thousand. Take the money, and then ensure the votes go to the Trinamool.”​

Abhishek Banerjee launched his campaign for the 2026 Assembly elections from Pathar Pratima.​

Speaking at the rally, he set a specific target to increase the margin of victory in this election. ​

“We must win by a margin of over 40,000 votes from this Assembly constituency,” he declared.​

Banerjee further said:“Other parties offer promises; we make pledges. The Trinamool Congress has ten pledges. Our first pledge is 'Lakshmir Bhandar' (Lakshmi's Treasury). Our second pledge is to provide a permanent, concrete house to every citizen within the next five years, regardless of whether the central government provides funds or not.”​

“Our third pledge is to deliver healthcare services directly to every doorstep. There will be a 'Sevasray' (care centre) established in every block. Our fourth pledge is to ensure access to purified drinking water in every household. And our fifth pledge is that, upon returning to power, we will provide an old-age pension to every senior citizen within five years.”​

He then aimed at the BJP and called for ousting the party from Bengal. ​

“This election is a battle to oust the BJP. I give you my word: we will bring the BJP's seat tally down to below 50. On May 4, Mamata Banerjee's government will be formed for the fourth time,” he said.​