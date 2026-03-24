Football Supporters Group Files Complaint Against FIFA For Excessive World Cup Ticket Prices

MENAFN - IANS) Hamburg, March 24 (IANS) The Football Supporters Europe (FSE) and Euroconsumers have filed a formal complaint with the European Commission against the football governing body, FIFA, over excessive ticket prices for the upcoming World Cup 2026, which is set to commence on June 11.

FSE has said that FIFA used its monopoly position and set high prices that are above the reach of the common people.

In December, FIFA introduced a small number of more affordable $60 tickets for all 104 matches following widespread criticism of its pricing structure. However, according to the FSE, it was just an advertising gimmick as the economy tickets were so scarce that the entire Category 4 inventory was practically sold out before general public sales opened.

The FSE has demanded that FIFA abandon dynamic pricing and freeze prices for the April release of tickets.

It also demanded greater transparency for fans when purchasing tickets, with at least 48-hour notice of availability in each category and where those seats will be. FSE added that the governing body should respect consumers' rights in both the primary and secondary ticketing markets.

“FIFA holds a monopoly over ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup and has used that power to impose conditions on fans that would never be acceptable in a competitive market. For many, this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience; fair and transparent access to tickets is essential," FSE said in a statement.

The FSE said the prices for the final were way above those for the 2022 final in Qatar.

"The cheapest openly available final tickets now start at $4,185, more than seven times the cost of the cheapest 2022 World Cup final ticket," they said. "FIFA's own bid documents projected an average ticket price of $1,408, but that number has been left far behind," FSE added.

“Football is a universal passion, but FIFA is treating it like a private luxury by exploiting its absolute monopoly over World Cup ticketing. By imposing opaque pricing, dark patterns to pressure buyers, and exorbitant resale fees, FIFA is placing an unfair financial burden on millions of European fans," Marco Scialdone, Head of Litigation at Euroconsumers, said in a statement.

"We are calling on the European Commission to intervene immediately with interim measures to halt these exploitative practices before the 2026 tournament begins,” he added.

According to FIFA, almost seven million tickets have been made available for the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico.

This will be the biggest ever World Cup with 48 teams and 104 matches to be played, and the ticket prices have been above the limit for most of the in-demand matches.