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National Ovarian Cancer Coalition Launches Cookbook By Chef Elle Simone Scott After Her Passing
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) announces the release of Seasoned with Strength: Simple Meals and Support for Your Ovarian Cancer Journey, a heartfelt cookbook created in collaboration with the late acclaimed chef, food stylist, and ovarian cancer advocate Chef Elle Simone Scott.
Chef Elle Simone Scott, an ovarian cancer advocate and devoted NOCC volunteer since 2017, passed away at the beginning of 2026. After her ovarian cancer diagnosis in 2016, she used her voice, culinary expertise, and national platform to uplift others through education, inspiration, and the nourishing power of food. Her advocacy extended beyond the kitchen. As a committed NOCC ambassador, she participated in awareness campaigns, supported fundraising efforts, shared her story at educational and community events, and mentored fellow survivors navigating treatment and recovery. Her warmth, generosity, and authenticity left a lasting impact on patients, caregivers, and colleagues alike.
“Sharing a simple meal can provide a way to connect when words are hard to find,” Scott said, when creating this cookbook.
Seasoned with Strength embodies that philosophy. The cookbook was designed to support women at every stage of the ovarian cancer journey. It offers approachable, nutrient-dense recipes paired with practical nutrition guidance tailored to treatment realities, including managing fatigue, maintaining strength, supporting digestion, and navigating changes in appetite and taste.
The cookbook contains balanced breakfasts, restorative soups, satisfying grain bowls, comforting dinners, and simple desserts, along with meal-planning strategies for treatment days and guidance on stocking a supportive pantry. Nutritional information throughout the book highlights the importance of protein for strength and tissue repair, fiber for digestive health, healthy fats for nutrient absorption, and vitamins and minerals that support immune and bone health. Practical tools, including measurement conversions and preparation tips, are included to make cooking more manageable during challenging periods.
Throughout its pages, the focus remains on flexibility and compassion. The recipes are designed to be adaptable and forgiving, encouraging readers to adjust ingredients and techniques based on energy levels, dietary needs, and personal preferences. The overarching message is one of nourishment, connection, and empowerment.
“This cookbook is our way to honor Chef Elle and her tireless work in the ovarian cancer community,” says Melissa Aucoin, CEO of NOCC.“Our thoughts and hearts are with all who knew and loved Elle, especially her family, friends, and fellow survivors who were touched by her remarkable life. This cookbook represents one of her final gifts to women facing ovarian cancer, and we are honored to now share the work she so thoughtfully created.”
Seasoned with Strength stands as part of Chef Elle Simone Scott's enduring legacy – a testament to her belief that food can foster strength, comfort, and connection even in life's most difficult moments.
NOCC extends their heartfelt gratitude to AbbVie for their belief in this special initiative. Their support made it possible for this nutritional resource to come to life-led by Chef Elle Simone Scott and guided by Oncology Dietitian Paige Fisher-Streno, RD, CSO.
To learn more about the cookbook or access ovarian cancer resources and support, visit ovarian.
About the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC):
Since 1991, the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) has been a dedicated advocate and support system for ovarian cancer survivors, caregivers, and their families. We have provided support to thousands of survivors, delivered millions of educational resources, and partnered with local communities nationwide to raise awareness about ovarian cancer.
It is our mission to save lives through the prevention and cure of ovarian cancer and to improve the quality of life for survivors and their caregivers. With this commitment, we reach out to all who are touched by this disease to offer support, services, information, and most of all, hope.
For more information, please visit or call 888-OVARIAN (888-682-7426). Follow us on LinkedIn Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
Chef Elle Simone Scott, an ovarian cancer advocate and devoted NOCC volunteer since 2017, passed away at the beginning of 2026. After her ovarian cancer diagnosis in 2016, she used her voice, culinary expertise, and national platform to uplift others through education, inspiration, and the nourishing power of food. Her advocacy extended beyond the kitchen. As a committed NOCC ambassador, she participated in awareness campaigns, supported fundraising efforts, shared her story at educational and community events, and mentored fellow survivors navigating treatment and recovery. Her warmth, generosity, and authenticity left a lasting impact on patients, caregivers, and colleagues alike.
“Sharing a simple meal can provide a way to connect when words are hard to find,” Scott said, when creating this cookbook.
Seasoned with Strength embodies that philosophy. The cookbook was designed to support women at every stage of the ovarian cancer journey. It offers approachable, nutrient-dense recipes paired with practical nutrition guidance tailored to treatment realities, including managing fatigue, maintaining strength, supporting digestion, and navigating changes in appetite and taste.
The cookbook contains balanced breakfasts, restorative soups, satisfying grain bowls, comforting dinners, and simple desserts, along with meal-planning strategies for treatment days and guidance on stocking a supportive pantry. Nutritional information throughout the book highlights the importance of protein for strength and tissue repair, fiber for digestive health, healthy fats for nutrient absorption, and vitamins and minerals that support immune and bone health. Practical tools, including measurement conversions and preparation tips, are included to make cooking more manageable during challenging periods.
Throughout its pages, the focus remains on flexibility and compassion. The recipes are designed to be adaptable and forgiving, encouraging readers to adjust ingredients and techniques based on energy levels, dietary needs, and personal preferences. The overarching message is one of nourishment, connection, and empowerment.
“This cookbook is our way to honor Chef Elle and her tireless work in the ovarian cancer community,” says Melissa Aucoin, CEO of NOCC.“Our thoughts and hearts are with all who knew and loved Elle, especially her family, friends, and fellow survivors who were touched by her remarkable life. This cookbook represents one of her final gifts to women facing ovarian cancer, and we are honored to now share the work she so thoughtfully created.”
Seasoned with Strength stands as part of Chef Elle Simone Scott's enduring legacy – a testament to her belief that food can foster strength, comfort, and connection even in life's most difficult moments.
NOCC extends their heartfelt gratitude to AbbVie for their belief in this special initiative. Their support made it possible for this nutritional resource to come to life-led by Chef Elle Simone Scott and guided by Oncology Dietitian Paige Fisher-Streno, RD, CSO.
To learn more about the cookbook or access ovarian cancer resources and support, visit ovarian.
About the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC):
Since 1991, the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) has been a dedicated advocate and support system for ovarian cancer survivors, caregivers, and their families. We have provided support to thousands of survivors, delivered millions of educational resources, and partnered with local communities nationwide to raise awareness about ovarian cancer.
It is our mission to save lives through the prevention and cure of ovarian cancer and to improve the quality of life for survivors and their caregivers. With this commitment, we reach out to all who are touched by this disease to offer support, services, information, and most of all, hope.
For more information, please visit or call 888-OVARIAN (888-682-7426). Follow us on LinkedIn Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
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