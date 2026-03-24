ABM Named To Fast Company's 2026 World's Most Innovative Companies List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition highlights ABM Connect as a breakthrough platform transforming facilities into intelligent, data-driven environments

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026. This rare distinction for a facilities services company underscores ABM's industry-leading shift toward data-driven, technology-enabled operations.

The annual list recognizes companies that are redefining industries through bold innovation and measurable impact, spanning more than 600 organizations globally.

ABM's recognition reflects its approach to innovation, highlighted by ABM Connect, the company's data intelligence platform that gives clients a real-time, unified view of facility performance and operations.

“This recognition reflects a fundamental shift in how our industry needs to operate, and how ABM is forging the path forward,” said Scott Salmirs, President and CEO of ABM.“For more than a century, facilities services have largely been reactive. With ABM Connect, we're turning buildings into intelligent, data-driven environments, helping clients improve uptime, reduce costs, and deliver better experiences.”

Turning Buildings into Intelligent Ecosystems

At a time when facility leaders are managing increasingly complex environments without unified data or real-time visibility, ABM Connect provides a single, actionable view of operations, bringing together performance, service delivery, and financial insights in one place.

The platform integrates AI, IoT sensors, and operational data into a centralized dashboard, creating a“single source of truth” for building performance, enabling:

Predictive maintenance that identifies equipment issues before failure, improving uptime and reducing costs

Real-time operational visibility across facilities, services, and financial performance

Intelligent workforce deployment, dynamically routing frontline teams based on live demand

Enhanced client transparency, transforming service delivery into a collaborative, data-driven partnership



In high-demand environments like airports, ABM Connect is already reshaping operations. For example, at LaGuardia International Airport's Terminal B, the platform uses live flight data and sensor inputs to anticipate passenger flow, deploy teams proactively, and maintain consistently high service levels across critical spaces.

Elevating an Entire Industry

ABM's recognition by Fast Company signals a broader inflection point for one of the world's largest yet historically labor-intensive industries.

By digitizing workflows, empowering more than 100,000 frontline team members with mobile technology, and embedding intelligence into everyday operations, ABM is helping move facilities management from:

Reactive to Predictive

Manual to Automated

Fragmented to Integrated

Transactional to Strategic



“ABM Connect brings together data that has traditionally lived in silos and turns it into real-time, actionable intelligence,” said Melanie Kirkwood Ruiz, Chief Information Officer, ABM.“This shift from fragmented data to a unified platform is what enables predictive, data-driven operations at scale.”

Innovation with Real-World Impact

ABM's innovation is delivering measurable results across industries:

99.9% equipment uptime achieved for advanced manufacturing clients through predictive maintenance

Significant energy reductions, including a 74% decrease in energy consumption in optimized facilities

Improved service outcomes and transparency, strengthening long-term client partnerships

Broad adoption across industry segment, from airports and sports stadiums to large office towers to manufacturing plants



Beyond operational performance, ABM Connect is also helping address broader challenges-from sustainability and energy efficiency to public health and workforce empowerment-demonstrating how facilities play a critical role in building more resilient communities.

About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world's largest providers of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions. Every day, our over 100,000 team members deliver essential services that make spaces cleaner, safer, and more efficient, enhancing the overall occupant experience.

ABM serves a wide range of market sectors including commercial real estate, aviation, mission critical, and manufacturing and distribution. With over $8 billion in annual revenue and a blue-chip client base, ABM delivers innovative technologies and sustainable solutions that enhance facilities and empower clients to achieve their goals. Committed to creating smarter, more connected spaces, ABM is investing in the future to meet evolving challenges and build a healthier, thriving world. ABM: Driving possibility, together.

For more information, visit .

About the Most Innovative Companies List

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list is one of the publication's most anticipated editorial efforts, recognizing organizations that are shaping industry and culture through innovation. Honorees are selected through a competitive review process evaluating thousands of submissions from around the world.

The full list of honorees is available at and will appear in the March/April 2026 issue of Fast Company.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michael Valentino

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

MENAFN24032026004107003653ID1110899749