LM Funding Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Earnings Call For March 27, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a Bitcoin treasury and mining company, today announced that it has scheduled its fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings conference call and webcast for Friday, March 27, 2026 at 8:00 AM EST.

LM Funding will publish its results as well as an accompanying investor presentation the morning of March 27, 2026 before the call. A copy of the earnings release and investor presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at .

Conference Call Details:



Date: March 27, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM EST

Participant Call Links:



Live Webcast: Link Participant Call Registration: Link



About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), operates as a Bitcoin treasury and mining company. The Company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. The Company also operates a technology-enabled specialty finance business that provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily in the State of Florida. For more information, please visit .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

OG Advisory Group

Yujia Zhai

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